AJA Newsbites – November 1, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

year-old performer known as Dragon Kim, who has impersonated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for 15 years, attracted smiling crowds seeking photographs. Young people dressed as pumpkins and cartoon characters joined families celebrating along the streets. By 10 p.m., an estimated 30,000 to 32,000 people had gathered. Police directed pedestrian traffic and restricted access to crowded alleys. Meanwhile, visitors quietly remembered the 159 people killed in the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush. At the memorial alley, mourners read messages honoring the victims. A remembrance concert and march also took place near Noksapyeong Station. One organizer emphasized that celebration and mourning can coexist. The evening reflected Itaewon’s determination to embrace joy while protecting lives and preserving painful memories.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Police have dismantled an international call centre syndicate that used Kuala Lumpur as a base to scam victims overseas, following a raid conducted by the Dang Wangi district Commercial Crime Investigation Division on October 29.

Eighteen Taiwanese were arrested after being found impersonating law enforcement officers. Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Azwan Amin Nordin said those detained were 17 men and a woman, aged between 19 and 43. “Police also seized 69 mobile phones, five laptops and two Hong Kong police uniforms. The items seized helped uncover the syndicate’s modus operandi. Based on the items recovered, the syndicate is suspected of carrying out scams by impersonating Hong Kong police officers and targeting victims in Hong Kong,” he said, as quoted by New Straits Times.

According to Ahmad Azwan, investigations found that the group used local internet facilities to carry out its activities. “The syndicate used internet access to conduct online scams and had been operating for the past five months. All those detained have been remanded for four days until Nov 2 to assist investigations under Sections 420 and 511 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Singapore have reaffirmed their commitments to boost bilateral agricultural cooperation and agribusiness.

During a discussion on October 29 in Singapore, Cambodia’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina and Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu focused on increasing rice exports and expanding market access for Cambodian products, including cashews, mangoes, bananas, durians, pepper, vegetables, and livestock. Tina highlighted Cambodia’s commitment to the “One Health” initiative, ensuring food safety, disease control, and adherence to international market standards.

Both ministers agreed to forge new agribusiness opportunities and build a resilient, sustainable agricultural sector to enhance livelihoods in both nations.

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