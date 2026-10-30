AJA Newsbites – October 30, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Concerns over South Korea-US relations are growing after Korean lawmakers faced US visa denials or delays and the allies postponed their annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) until next year. Jin Sung-joon, chairman of the National Assembly’s Defense Committee, was denied a visa for a visit to US military command facilities in the Pacific. Lawmaker Chung Cheong-rae also experienced a visa delay before a parliamentary inspection of South Korea’s embassy in Washington. The SCM will be postponed to the following year for the first time in 28 years. Scheduling difficulties linked to the Iran war and possible disagreements over wartime operational control have been cited. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun pledged to seek faster visa processing, while Seoul cautioned against linking individual visa cases to broader alliance tensions.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has assured that the government will not consider reintroducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) until people’s incomes reach a reasonable level and the cost of living stops being a burden.

According to Amir Hamzah, the government is currently focusing on improving the Sales and Service Tax (SST), taking into account the people’s ability to pay, businesses’ compliance costs and the capacity to generate national revenue. “GST tends to be regressive for low-income groups, who spend a larger share of their income on goods and services,” he said when winding up the debate on the 2027 Supply Bill in the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives) on October 29, as reported by New Straits Times. “SST provides room for a more progressive and targeted approach, where the government can choose what to tax,” he said.

Amir Hamzah added that although part of the tax burden could be passed on to consumers through prices, the SST scope could be set with the people’s ability to pay in mind. On compliance, he said nearly 700,000 businesses, or 90 percent, were registered under the GST in 2018, compared with only about 130,000 businesses under the SST in 2026. “This means that under the GST system, more companies had to manage reporting and bear compliance costs compared with the existing SST system.”

“As stressed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as long as people’s incomes have not reached a reasonable level and the cost of living is still burdensome, reintroducing GST is not the government’s choice.”

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Thailand’s military secretariats held an informal Regional Border Committee meeting to advance cooperation and trust. Both delegations discussed operational coordination and implementing the December 27, 2025, General Border Committee Joint Statement, with the Cambodian side addressing pressing bilateral issues for timely resolution.

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence reaffirmed its sincere commitment in good faith to strictly uphold the December 2025 Joint Statement, the October 26, 2025, Peace Agreement Joint Declaration, and all related agreements. These efforts aim to swiftly improve conditions, ease tensions, and restore lasting peace, normalcy, and stability along the border.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia has fallen six places to 75th among 143 countries in the World Justice Project’s 2026 Rule of Law Index, receiving a score of 0.51 on a scale of zero to one. The report highlights continuing challenges in civil justice, where Indonesia ranked 104th, and fundamental rights, where it ranked 99th. Although international rankings also reflect changes in other countries, the findings underscore the need to improve access to justice, protect civil liberties, and strengthen oversight of public authority. Judicial institutions and law enforcement agencies should publish measurable indicators, including case resolution times, legal assistance availability, complaint follow-up, and enforcement of court judgments. The rule of law is meaningful when every citizen can obtain fair treatment, regardless of wealth, influence, or political position.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan ranks among the world’s top five countries for poverty reduction, with its progress accounting for approximately 60% of the total decline in poverty across Central Asia. In the first nine months of 2026, the national poverty rate fell from 5.8%, or 2.2 million people, to 3.6%, or 1.4 million. The number of poor families also decreased from 533,000 to 349,000.

During the same period, 824,000 citizens secured permanent jobs, 4.14 million increased their incomes, and 980,000 workers moved from informal employment into the official economy. A key factor has been Uzbekistan’s adaptation of China’s targeted poverty reduction experience. Digital platforms for monitoring households, agro-industrial and handicraft clusters, modern farming technologies, and entrepreneurship training have supported this approach. By linking social assistance with employment and formalizing work, Uzbekistan aims to broaden its tax base, strengthen economic stability, and improve living standards amid rapid population growth.

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