AJA Newsbites – October 16, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Veteran Korean actor Shin Young-kyun, born in 1928, celebrated his baeksu, a traditional Korean 99th-year milestone, in Seoul on October 15. More than 100 cultural figures attended, including actors Lee Jung-jae and Lee Young-ae. Shin expressed gratitude for a fulfilling life while urging younger filmmakers to revive South Korea’s struggling film industry.

A Seoul National University dentistry graduate, he entered cinema in 1960 and appeared in approximately 300 films, including Prince Yeonsan and The Red Scarf. He has donated cultural assets worth roughly 50 billion won and supported emerging filmmakers through his foundation. Celebrating 70 years of marriage, Shin thanked his wife, Kim Sun-hee. His granddaughter, singer-songwriter EJAE, also attended. The ceremony additionally honored five artists, including the late actor Ahn Sung-ki.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A permanent ASEAN task force to tackle transboundary haze, in cooperation with Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia, has been proposed by Lim Guan Eng, a Member of Parliament from Bagan.

Debating the Supply Bill 2027 at the policy stage in the Dewan Rakyat on October 15, Lim said the task force should be supported by a year-round rescue team ready to respond immediately when forest fires occur.

He said if Indonesia continued to reject the task force on sovereignty grounds, Malaysia would have no choice but to pursue legal action to seek compensation. “Malaysians cannot just remain silent in the face of this haze crisis without taking any action. The current crisis was driven by increasingly severe forest and land fires, with the affected area in Indonesia reaching 300,000 hectares this year, 70 per cent more than in 2023,” he said.

He also called on the government to provide special financial assistance to those affected by the haze, particularly gig economy workers and e-hailing drivers forced to stop work because of unhealthy air quality.

Meanwhile, Datuk Ali Biju (PN-Saratok) called on the government to explore international legal mechanisms to seek compensation from parties responsible for transboundary haze, including commercial plantation companies involved in open burning. He said the recurring haze affected not only the health of millions across the ASEAN region but also tourism, businesses, transport and the hosting of international sporting events.

Ali expressed concern that the haze could disrupt the 2027 SEA Games in Sarawak, scheduled for September next year, as the phenomenon typically occurs during that period. “This haze is a man-made disaster. It is predictable, deliberate, and continues to occur every year,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s white sugar imports surged 73.86% year-on-year to reach $163 million during the first nine months of 2026, up from $94 million in the same period of 2025. Conversely, sugar exports dropped 58% to $18.9 million.

According to Ministry of Industry Secretary of State Heng Sokkung, national demand stands at roughly 250,000 tons annually for consumption and industry. With domestic production limited to two operational facilities — the Kampong Speu Sugar factory and Kamadhenu Ventures in Kratie — yielding a combined capacity of over 150,000 tons, the country relies heavily on imports from neighboring nations.

However, domestic output is projected to exceed 260,000 tons by 2027, fulfilling local needs as Kampong Speu Sugar expands its production lines.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Due to the ongoing attacks by the Houthis in Saudi Arabia, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all flights from Dhaka to Riyadh and Dammam until October 18, in the interest of passenger safety.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced this on October 15. In a press release, the airline stated that further decisions regarding the resumption of flights and a new schedule will be communicated in due course. However, for urgent travel needs, passengers may travel to Saudi Arabia via Jeddah or Medina international airports.

Meanwhile, in response to passenger demand, Biman has increased its aircraft capacity on the Medina route. A Boeing 777 has been deployed on this route, replacing the Boeing 787, which has resulted in an increase of 148 seats per flight.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover rose by 13.3% in the first eight months of 2026, reaching $12.017 billion. However, trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members showed a different trend, with exports declining while imports continued to grow.

Exports to EAEU countries fell by 9.1% to $774.4 million, whereas imports from the five-member bloc increased by 9.3%, reaching $3.556 billion. Russia remains Kyrgyzstan’s largest EAEU trading partner, accounting for 64.5% of mutual trade, followed by Kazakhstan with 32.4%.

The divergence highlights Kyrgyzstan’s changing trade geography and growing dependence on imports from traditional regional partners. Stricter controls on re-exports, domestic restrictions on certain goods, and efforts to diversify export destinations are contributing to this shift. China, Europe, and the Middle East are increasingly important markets as Bishkek seeks to broaden its international economic partnerships and reduce reliance on established trading channels.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20261016 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN