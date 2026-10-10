UAE reveals 10 key findings in probe into alleged flydubai cockpit attack

Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi

By Habib Toumi

ABU DHABI: The co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv allegedly spent years developing a plan to seize control of an aircraft and crash it into the passenger terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, aiming to cause the greatest possible loss of life, the United Arab Emirates’ attorney-general has said.

The findings, announced by Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, trace the 29-year-old Omani suspect’s alleged radicalisation to 2017 and detail his preparations before the incident involving flight FZ1073 on September 30, 2026, according to state news agency WAM.

The Public Prosecution is continuing to examine the evidence, verify whether others were involved and review recordings and technical reports, Al Shamsi added.

The 10 key findings announced by the authorities were:

1. Signs of radicalization emerged in Australia in 2017

Investigators traced the suspect’s alleged drift towards extremism to 2017, when he was studying in Australia. During that period, he was reportedly influenced by takfiri ideology through reading extremist literature and following online content that glorified terrorist organizations and suicide attacks.

According to the investigation, this exposure gradually developed into support for ideas advocating violence and terrorism.

2. The September 11 attacks influenced his alleged plans

The suspect reportedly drew inspiration from the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States. Investigators said the idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft became firmly established in his thinking.

According to his confession, this ambition was linked to his decision to pursue a career in aviation.

3. He worked for three airlines before joining flydubai

The investigation traced the suspect’s professional career across several airlines and countries.

He worked for Oman Air from 2020 to 2024, joined Royal Air Maroc in early 2025 and remained there for several months before moving to flydubai in January 2026.

4. Investigators examined his alleged links to a center in Melbourne

The suspect admitted that, while studying in Melbourne, Australia, he regularly attended a mosque affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT).

Through these visits, he said, he became acquainted with individuals associated with a center known as “My Center”.

According to his account, the center was managed by a Lebanese man known as “Abu Hamza” and allegedly received support from an association linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. These claims form part of the information being examined by investigators.

5. He allegedly prepared himself psychologically and physically

The suspect told investigators that he had undertaken psychological and physical preparations for the alleged plot.

These included increasing his exposure to material promoting terrorism and undertaking boxing training under a private coach.

6. Two earlier flights to Tel Aviv were allegedly used for reconnaissance

Investigators found that the suspect had taken two previous flights to Tel Aviv to familiarize himself with the route and the airport as part of his preparations.

Authorities said he began carrying out the alleged plot during his third flight to Tel Aviv, on September 30, 2026.

7. Recruitment checks did not identify warning signs

The investigation also examined the procedures through which the suspect was recruited by flydubai.

According to the findings, he met the professional and security requirements for employment, including holding a pilot’s licence, providing a certificate of good conduct and completing the required checks.

However, none of the procedures reportedly revealed indications of extremist views or an intention to carry out a terrorist plot.

8. The captain was attacked inside the cockpit, but others intervened

On the day of the incident, the suspect allegedly took the aircraft’s captain by surprise inside the cockpit and attacked him with an emergency axe.

The captain resisted and attempted to call for assistance.

A pilot assigned to operate the return flight was also on board and happened to be near the cockpit when the incident occurred. He noticed the cockpit door opening and closing repeatedly in an unusual manner, raising his suspicions.

The pilot approached the cockpit and attempted to gain access using the entry code. Once inside, he witnessed the suspect attacking the captain.

He immediately intervened with the assistance of a cabin crew member and several passengers. Together, they rescued the injured captain and restrained the suspect.

9. The aircraft was diverted and landed safely in Saudi Arabia

While the intervention was under way, the captain and co-pilot assigned to the return flight regained control of the aircraft.

They diverted the plane from its planned route and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The authorities also heard statements from the injured captain, the return-flight pilot, his co-pilot and members of the cabin crew as part of the investigation.

10. A confession and forensic evidence form part of the investigation

In the presence of his lawyer and with all legally prescribed safeguards in place, the suspect provided a detailed confession outlining his alleged motives and the stages of planning and execution.

He admitted acting alone, without the involvement of others. However, the authorities said investigations were continuing to verify that claim and determine whether there were any accomplices or other connections.

A forensic medical report found that the captain’s injuries were concentrated on the head, a vital area where such injuries can be potentially fatal. The injuries were recent, consistent with the timing of the incident and caused by an implement whose characteristics were consistent with an emergency axe.

The forensic findings were consistent with statements made by the suspect and the captain, as well as witness testimony, according to the authorities.

The Public Prosecution continues to examine the available evidence, investigate possible accomplices or other connections, and complete its review of recordings and technical reports.

Al Shamsi stressed further findings would be announced as appropriate, in accordance with the requirements of the ongoing investigation.