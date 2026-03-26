Iran Targets Gulf with 83% of Attacks, Leaving 17% for Israel: GCC

Minister of Defense Shaikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah inspects Kuwait International Airport following a drone attack targeting fuel storage facilities (KUNA)

By Habib Toumi

RIYADH: Since the outbreak of war on February 28, approximately 83% of Iran’s missiles and drones have been directed at Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, while only 17% have targeted Israel, according to the GCC top official.

The GCC, comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has borne the overwhelming share of the attacks, raising serious concerns over regional security and stability.

Official figures indicate that, as of Wednesday night, Iran has launched a total of 4,391 missiles and drones toward vital infrastructure and civilian facilities across GCC countries, marking a significant and dangerous escalation, the GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al Badawi said at a press conference in Riyadh, the headquarters of the six-nation alliance.

By contrast, Israel, where the conflict originated, has been struck by 930 Iranian missiles and drones, accounting for just 17% of the total attacks recorded in the region.

A country-by-country breakdown shows that the UAE has faced the highest number of strikes, with 2,156 missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia has been targeted 723 times, followed by Kuwait with 791 attacks, Bahrain with 429, Qatar with 270, and Oman with 22 drone strikes.

On Thursday, Abu Dhabi authorities said that falling debris from a successfully intercepted ballistic missile caused casualties and property damage.

The incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals, injuries to three others, and damage to several vehicles. It brought the total number of deaths in the UAE to 11, and the number of injured people to 166, with cases ranging from minor to severe across multiple nationalities.

Al Badawi said that the GCC states are considering all options to respond to Iran’s treacherous attacks on the Gulf, while prioritizing diplomacy.

He emphasized that the Gulf states are exercising the utmost restraint in the face of Iranian aggression, but have chosen not to retaliate to prevent the conflict from escalating.

Iran is responsible for the escalation and must cease its attacks immediately, he added, stressing that “the Gulf states’ right to self-defense is guaranteed by international law,” and that the attacks threaten global economic stability.

Al Badawi added that the GCC states have informed Iran that they are not a party to the conflict, and stressed that “international law prohibits the disruption of navigation in straits, and no party has the right to disrupt navigation in straits.”

The Secretary-General emphasized the necessity of including the GCC states in any talks or agreements aimed at resolving the current crisis.