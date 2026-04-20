Federation of Gulf Journalists Condemns Iraqi Ban on Bahraini Journalist

Jaafar Salman

By Habib Toumi



MANAMA: The Federation of Gulf Journalists (FGJ) has strongly rejected a decision by Iraq’s Media and Communications Commission to ban a Bahraini journalist following his participation in a televised debate.

The FGJ described the six-month ban imposed on Jaafar Salman, a journalist with Al Ayyam newspaper, as “unjust and disproportionate,” arguing that it failed to reflect the full context of the incident.

On April 12, Salman appeared via Zoom on Al Ahd TV for a discussion with Iraqi journalists on ongoing regional war developments. The exchange, however, quickly deteriorated after one participant referred to Bahrain as a “statelet”, a term loaded with condescension and disrespect.

Salman firmly objected, rejected the description as inappropriate and called for respectful dialogue and basic standards of civility.

When the journalists insisted on using the term despite his objections, he responded by warning that he would reciprocate in kind and referred to Iraq as a “banana republic.” The debate subsequently descended into disorder and was abruptly terminated.

In a statement issued afterward, the Iraqi commission said Salman’s remarks “constituted a violation of Media Broadcasting Regulations,” accusing him of inciting hatred and lacking “accuracy, integrity, and transparency.” It announced a blanket ban preventing him from appearing on any Iraqi, Arab, or foreign media outlets operating within Iraq for six months.

Jaafar Salman (Right) and the Iraqi interlocutors during the televized debate

The FGJ, however, criticized the ruling as “surprising and perplexing,” noting that it “completely ignored the insults directed at the Kingdom of Bahrain” during the broadcast and took no action against the channel or other participants.

“Media debates must be grounded in mutual respect,” the federation stated, emphasizing that Salman had been defending his country against what it described as provocation and denigration.

The FGJ further called on Iraqi media institutions to “refrain from inciting division and hatred,” urging a shift toward “constructive, responsible dialogue that serves Arab causes and reinforces the foundations of security and stability.”

Highlighting the broader regional context, the federation pointed to the growing professionalism of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) media platforms in covering major developments, presenting clear and coherent perspectives on regional events.

Based in Bahrain, the FGJ brings together journalists’ associations from the GCC six member states – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It was established in 2005.