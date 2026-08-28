AJA Newsbites – August 28, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung met mayors, county chiefs and district heads on August 27 to discuss regional decline and decentralisation. Danyang’s Kim Moon-geun sought continued support for depopulation areas; Daejeon Dong-gu’s Hwang In-ho requested central funding for integrated-care staff; and Jeongeup’s Lee Hak-soo proposed block grants for youth programmes. Jeongseon’s Choi Seung-jun stressed rural basic income and fiscal autonomy, while Gijang’s Woo Sung-bin called for greater local authority and transparency. Such presidential meetings are not legally mandated or held on a fixed schedule, but similar gatherings occurred under successive administrations from Kim Dae-jung to Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee, who also met 161 local leaders in November 2025, urged them to call themselves “local governments,” underscoring greater local responsibility and central-local cooperation as Korea’s ninth elected local administrations begin.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A total of 1,476 out of 5,000 Myanmar nationals will be repatriated on September 29 under the first phase of the Voluntary Repatriation Programme implemented by the Home Ministry.

The ministry said the individuals had been identified by the Myanmar government through Diplomatic Note No. 649/47 01(2026), dated August 13. The September 29 date was agreed upon at a coordination meeting involving the Home Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, National Security Council and Defence Ministry, after taking into account logistical and coordination requirements compared with Myanmar’s original proposal of August 28.

“The Madani Government, through the Home Ministry, has finalised the first phase of the voluntary repatriation programme involving 5,000 eligible Myanmar refugees to their home country. The programme will be carried out safely and responsibly, in accordance with procedures mutually agreed upon with the Myanmar government,” it said in a statement on August 27, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously said Myanmar agreed to take back 5,000 of its nationals currently in Malaysia following diplomatic negotiations. He said the move was an initial step towards addressing the issue while ensuring public order in Malaysia.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen warned at the 2nd Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC-2) in Phnom Penh that the rules-based international order has been degraded into a mere political instrument.

He argued that major powers manipulate global rules to suit their shifting strategic interests, plunging the world into intense geopolitical uncertainty and a continuous state of chaos. Urging delegates to adopt an honest, rigorous realism, Hun Sen stressed that global leaders must embrace a profound pragmatism: preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.

He lamented that humanity is forgetting the bitter lessons of past global conflicts, failing to uphold fundamental principles established after two world wars to prevent a third. This volatile landscape, he noted, is further exacerbated by double standards and the weaponisation of international law against smaller nations.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Bangladesh government has taken the initiative to send relief materials to Nepal as humanitarian assistance for the people affected by the flash floods and landslides. The announcement was made in a statement on August 27.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh has offered all forms of assistance as needed to deal with the situation in Nepal. Earlier in the morning, Rahman spoke by phone with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Sishir Khanal. He expressed deep sympathy and condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan recorded significant growth in non-tax revenues in 2025, with their total volume increasing by 88 billion soms, or about $1 billion, to 189.5 billion soms ($2.16 billion). As a result, the share of non-tax revenues in GDP rose from 6.4% to 9.6%.

Major sources include dividends from state-owned shares, profits of the National Bank transferred to the budget, paid government services, fees, and other non-tax receipts. The increase indicates the government is seeking to broaden the budget revenue base beyond traditional taxation.

However, the medium-term forecast points to a decline in non-tax revenues to 149.2 billion soms in 2027, followed by gradual growth to 189.9 billion soms by 2031, suggesting that some of the sharp increase may not be fully sustainable. Excessive reliance on dividends and one-off transfers may make budget revenues less predictable over time.

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