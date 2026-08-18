AJA Newsbites – August 19, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Ongoing South Korea-US military exercises have been sharply reduced following an order from US President Donald Trump. US Forces Korea is expected to conduct only the first half of the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, originally scheduled for August 17-27, while canceling the counteroffensive phase. Most of 14 planned field training exercises are also expected to be canceled or conducted separately by US forces. Trump cited his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when ordering the reduction. Security experts warn that the move could weaken readiness against North Korean threats, while others see it as a diplomatic signal aimed at reviving US-North Korea talks. President Lee Jae-myung, meanwhile, said South Korea would pursue the transfer of wartime operational control within his term, adding another strategic issue to the alliance debate.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia welcomes the positive momentum in its economic relations with the Philippines and hopes bilateral trade can reach $10 billion within the next two years, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

Currently bilateral trade stands at $8.22 billion in 2025. “There is significant potential for both countries to further strengthen their economic ties, particularly by deepening cooperation in the digital economy. We also discussed emerging areas such as energy transition,” he said at a press conference after co-chairing the Ninth Philippines-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting with Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila on August 18, as reported by Bernama.

The Philippines ranked as Malaysia’s 17th-largest trading partner globally and fifth within Asean last year. Malaysia was the Philippines’ ninth-largest trading partner globally and fourth within Asean. Bilateral trade from January to May 2026 increased 9.5 percent to $4.21 billion from $3.46 billion in the same period last year. Mohamad said Malaysia and the Philippines, as close neighbours and Asean partners, play a crucial role in ensuring the regional bloc remains united, resilient, competitive and relevant.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Three Japanese-owned garment factories in Banteay Meanchey province, near the Thai border, have closed this week due to soaring transportation costs caused by the border crisis between Cambodia and Thailand.

According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, border closures have increased the cost and time of transporting goods many times over, forcing factories to divert shipments through Laos, by sea, and sometimes by air. The ministry said it will guarantee the legal rights and benefits of about 4,000 affected workers, help match them with new jobs, and provide free skills training.

The ministry also said that although some factories have been affected, Cambodia still has more than 90,000 job opportunities and it will continue helping affected workers regain employment and income.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh has formally expressed concerns to Myanmar over its recent statements on the Rohingya issue. Director General of the Myanmar Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Toufiq-ur-Rahman, met Myanmar Ambassador U Kyaw Soe Moe at the ministry on August 18 and outlined Bangladesh’s position.

Referring to the Myanmar Foreign Ministry’s August 15 statement, the Director General said many of its claims were based on incorrect statistics, particularly regarding the number of displaced Rohingya. He also said it is not correct to refer to the Rohingya as “Bengalis,” stating they are a people with their own ethnic identity that the Myanmar authorities had acknowledged until recently. The Myanmar ambassador said his government is committed to expediting the verification process and beginning the repatriation of verified Rohingya.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid said in a separate briefing on the same day that Dhaka does not agree with Myanmar’s characterization of Rohingya as “Bengalis.” She added that efforts are being made to exert international pressure on the Myanmar government and the Arakan Army to facilitate the repatriation of the Rohingya.

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