By Kuban Abdymen

CHOLPON-ATA: The latest round of the Formula 1 World Championship, held for the first time on Lake Issyk-Kul on August 1-2, 2026, was a success. The top pilots participating in the races were pleased with the results of the race at an altitude of 1,607 meters above sea level, as well as the conditions created for the participants.

This was stated in statements by Eduard Kubatov, the chief economic official of Kyrgyzstan and director of the State Agency for Tourism Development, regarding the plans to hold the races in Issyk-Kul annually.

According to him, the organizers are already supporting the preliminary memorandum of understanding between the government and the International Powerboating Union (UIM) and the championship, and the parties are currently securing legally binding international organizations that should permanently secure the holding of stages of the international championship in Issyk-Kul.

The competition has become one of the largest international events in Kyrgyzstan’s modern history. The championship attracted thousands of foreign guests, representatives of leading federations, and international media, and demonstrated Issyk-Kul’s potential as a venue for world-class competitions. A highlight of the event was the presence of the presidents of four countries—Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon, Uzbekistan Shafkat Mirziyev, and Kyrgyzstan Sadyra Japarova—who competed together.

The final race, held on August 2, took place in a tourist region. The world’s best pilots completed 40 laps of a specially prepared two-kilometer course laid out in the lake. High speed, selective turns, and a constant battle for position resulted in one of the most spectacular rounds of the season.

According to Eduard Kubatov, the organizers managed to ensure a high level of safety, despite the difficult track and extreme racing conditions.

“Despite the high speed and challenging track, we managed to avoid any serious collisions or accidents. Only one driver suffered a technical incident while turning – the car’s hull cover flew off during a corner test. Three other athletes were unable to complete the race, but 15 drivers successfully reached the finish line,” he noted.

This figure is considered very high for a competition of this level. According to the head of the State Agency, at one of the previous rounds of the championship in Italy, there were five collisions, with almost half of the participants failing to complete the race.

The situation in Issyk-Kul was significantly more favorable, which testifies to both the competence of the drivers and the high-quality organization of the competition.

The round culminated in the victory of legendary racing prince Sean Torrente. He not only won the Issyk-Kul Grand Prix but also earned another world championship title. This victory marked his eleventh world-class victory and was among the most significant achievements of his career.

After the finish, Torrente made a surprising announcement, announcing his retirement from professional racing. According to the athlete, he had previously retired from competitive racing had he won at Issyk-Kul and now considers his sporting mission accomplished.

Thus, the Kyrgyz stage marked the final chapter in the career of one of the most decorated drivers in the history of Formula 1 watersports.

The organizers noted that the competition received high marks from both the International Powerboating Federation and individual competitors. The drivers praised the quality of the track preparation, the work of the judges, rescue services, and technical staff, as well as the unique natural conditions of the high-altitude lake.

Plans to hold the championship annually are seen not only as a sporting project but also as a short-term element in the development of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism industry.

The authorities believe that regularly hosting stages of the world championship will significantly increase the flow of foreign tourists, attract new investment in hotel and transport infrastructure, and strengthen Issyk-Kul’s international image as one of the leading event tourism centers in Central Asia.

Many note that the successful hosting of the inaugural world championship sent an important signal to international federations. If a long-term agreement with the UIM is finalized, Issyk-Kul will be able to join the permanent calendar of the Formula 1 World Championship.

This will allow Kyrgyzstan to annually host the world’s top powerboat athletes and cement its status as one of the emerging centers of global water sports.