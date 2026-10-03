Migratory Bird Population Plummet Along Pakistan’s Indus Flyway   

Migratory Birds-AI-generated image

By Nasir Aijaz,

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: The autumn skies over southern Pakistan, once darkened by the grand arrival of millions of wintering waterfowl, are growing dangerously quiet. Official census data reveals a catastrophic decline in migratory birds traversing the Indus Flyway—also known as International Route No. 4—plunging from over 1.2 million visitors in 2023 down to roughly 545,000 in recent counts.

Over a broader multi-decade baseline, total counts across major Pakistani wetlands have dropped by 40% to 60%, signaling an ecological crisis driven by climate change, human exploitation, and habitat destruction.

Every year between October and March, dozens of avian species—including Northern Pintails, Demoiselle Cranes, Great White Pelicans, and Greater Flamingos, undertake a 4,500-kilometer journey from frozen breeding grounds in Siberia to the ice-free sanctuaries of South Asia.

Crossing the high altitudes of the Karakoram and Himalayan ranges, these birds rely on Earth’s magnetic field, celestial cues, and geographical corridors to reach key wintering havens like Keenjhar, Haleji, and Manchhar lakes in Sindh province of Pakistan. However, environmental pressures are altering this ancient migration pattern.

Global climate change is disrupting the environmental clockwork that governs avian migration. Shifting seasonal temperatures create a severe phenological mismatch: warmer autumns in Siberia delay southward departures, while unseasonal heatwaves in South Asia prompt premature departures, desynchronizing bird arrival times from peak insect and plant availability.

Concurrently, severe droughts, erratic rainfall, and reduced upstream water flows along the Indus River basin have caused shallow wetlands to shrink, dry out, or suffer from hyper-salinity.

As critical stopovers degrade across Central and South Asia, many flocks shorten their migration, remaining further north in Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan rather than completing the full crossing into Pakistan.

Human activity along the Indus Flyway further accelerates these losses. While legal hunting operates under government regulation with strict seasonal windows and bag limits, illegal poaching presents an unmanaged threat.

Commercial trappers deploy fine monofilament netting, recorded call lures, and night-time spotlighting to capture entire flocks for illegal urban markets.

Larger species face distinct hazards. Demoiselle and Common Cranes are heavily targeted along high-altitude mountain passes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces for the pet trade, while high-voltage power transmission lines pose severe collision risks for heavy fliers.

The steep decline of migratory birds carries far-reaching consequences for regional ecosystems. Waterfowl and waders serve as natural biological controls, consuming massive populations of aquatic insects and agricultural pests.

Their loss threatens natural pest suppression in surrounding agricultural lands, leading to potential insect surges. Furthermore, migratory birds act as key nutrient transporters across continents, enriching aquatic food webs through foraging and droppings. As flock sizes dwindle, local wetland ecosystems lose their ecological resilience, accelerating the degradation of freshwater lakes that millions of human communities depend upon for fishing, agriculture, and freshwater supply.

Reversing these trends will require immediate wetland restoration, strict anti-poaching enforcement, and cross-border conservation management along International Route No. 4.