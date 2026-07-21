AJA Newsbites – July 21, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Jang Chang-sun, a pioneer of Korean wrestling and former head of Taereung National Training Center, died on July 20 at the age of 84.

Jang won a silver medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and made history two years later by becoming the first Korean athlete to win a world championship in an individual sport at the 1966 World Wrestling Championships in Toledo, Ohio. After retiring from competition, he devoted himself to developing Korean sports as a national team coach, vice president of the Korea Wrestling Association, and head of the national training center.

He received the Order of Civil Merit and the Baekma Medal for Sports Merit, and was named a Korean Sports Hero in 2014. His legacy helped establish Korea as a respected force in international wrestling.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

South Korean Ambassador to Cambodia Kim Chang-yong led a delegation of 15 company representatives to meet Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Monday, July 20, to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, and investment.

The delegation comprised representatives from key sectors including automobiles, electronics, textiles, distribution and food, finance and banking, construction, and entertainment and culture. The visit aimed to assess the Cambodian market ahead of potential business expansion, as well as to explore new investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Ambassador Kim expressed strong appreciation for the progress in Korea-Cambodia relations, which have reached the level of a strategic partnership. In response, Hun Manet noted that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, highlighting the significant development in bilateral ties across all sectors since then, particularly in the economy and trade. He also acknowledged the important role Korean companies have played in promoting Cambodia’s economic growth.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz film Black, Red, Yellow (Kara Kyzyl Sary), directed by Aktan Arym Kubat and produced by Kyrgyzfilm studio, won the Grand Prix at the inaugural International Film Festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, held on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul from July 16 to 19.

The winner was announced at the closing ceremony by Kyrgyz Culture, Information and Youth Policy Minister Mirbek Mambetaliev, who said the festival had demonstrated that “the language of cinema knows no borders” by bringing together filmmakers from different cultures and traditions.

The festival gathered filmmakers from eight SCO member states for film screenings, professional discussions, and networking aimed at strengthening international cooperation in the film industry. The Kyrgyz film’s victory was met with prolonged applause, marking the highlight of the closing ceremony.

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