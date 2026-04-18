AJA Newsbites – April 18, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea ranked fourth in global arms exports last year, securing a 6.0% share of the market. It trailed only the United States, France, and Israel, surpassing traditional exporters such as Russia and Germany.

Korean weapons have gained recognition for their strong performance, competitive pricing, and rapid delivery, factors that have fueled the rapid growth of the country’s defense industry. The government also views the sector as a key driver of future economic growth.

However, the expansion of arms exports raises growing political and diplomatic concerns. These include the risk of indirect involvement in armed conflicts and potential links to human rights violations. South Korea was reportedly the eighth-largest arms exporter to Israel during the Gaza war, a development that sparked controversy.

Critics argue that domestic media coverage has focused excessively on profits and stock performance, while paying insufficient attention to the humanitarian consequences. Experts are therefore calling for stricter standards and more rigorous procedures in the approval of arms exports.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is intensifying efforts to recover seven additional artworks linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal as part of its ongoing asset recovery initiatives.

MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki said the artworks are currently being held at the auction house Christie’s in the United States. He noted that more than 70 percent of 1MDB-linked assets—amounting to RM30 billion out of RM42 billion—have been successfully recovered so far. This recovery rate places Malaysia among the highest globally, compared with an international average of below 30 percent.

“Recently, the Malaysian government, led by MACC, successfully repatriated four artworks worth nearly RM800,000 that were purchased using misappropriated 1MDB funds. At the same time, efforts are underway to recover seven more artworks currently held at Christie’s in the United States,” he said during his speech at the 6th MACC Media Awards Night 2025.

Azam added that asset recovery not only reduces financial losses but also plays a critical role in restoring public trust and ensuring that misappropriated funds are returned for the benefit of the people. “Asset recovery is not merely about punishment—it is about justice, restoring the integrity of governance, and returning what rightfully belongs to the people,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

In the first three months and 10 days of 2026, Cambodia recorded 710 traffic accidents nationwide, resulting in 472 deaths and 1,114 serious injuries.

According to Touch Sokhak, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, the causes of the road accidents from January 1 to April 10 were 46% speeding, 21% failure to respect the right of way, 12% failure to keep to the right, 8% driving in dangerous situations, 6% careless turning, 4% drunkenness, and 2% failure to respect traffic signs.

Phnom Penh had the most accidents with 233 cases, followed by neighbouring Kandal province with 51 and the Sihanoukville seaport area with 49 cases. Touch Sokhak added that the ministry urged citizens, drivers, and all road users to remain vigilant and strictly obey traffic laws at all times.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Nearly 900 Rohingya refugees went missing or died while undertaking dangerous sea journeys across the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal in 2025, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a press release on April 17.

The agency noted that 2025 was the deadliest year on record for Rohingya attempting maritime crossings in South and Southeast Asia. According to the statement, more than 6,500 Rohingya attempted the perilous journey in 2025. Of these, roughly one in seven went missing or died—marking the highest fatality rate among refugees and migrants crossing seas globally. The trend has continued into 2026.

UNHCR also reported that more than 2,800 Rohingya undertook similar dangerous sea crossings between January and April 13 this year.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan for its mediation role in recent negotiations and welcomed Iran’s decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump expressed gratitude to Pakistan, its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir. “Thank you Pakistan, thank you to its Prime Minister and the Field Marshal—both are great personalities,” Trump wrote.

In a separate post, Trump also thanked regional partners, saying, “I thank Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar for their great bravery and assistance.”

The remarks came after Iran announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire in Lebanon. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a social media statement that, in light of the ceasefire, the movement of all commercial vessels through the Strait would be fully restored for the duration of the truce.

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