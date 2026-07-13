AJA Newsbites – July 13, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Women’s rights groups in South Korea are opposing a proposed revision to the Criminal Procedure Act that would abolish prosecutors’ authority to conduct supplementary investigations. During the public comment period, 4,607 opinions were submitted, with 91.6% opposing the bill.

Critics argue that prosecutors’ review has served as an important safeguard against incomplete police investigations, particularly in sexual violence cases. They cite the 2022 “Busan Roundhouse Kick” case, in which prosecutors’ additional investigation uncovered evidence suggesting attempted sexual assault after police had failed to pursue that line of inquiry. Victim Kim Jin-joo also voiced opposition, saying the truth might never have emerged without supplementary investigation. Legal experts warn that removing the system could weaken protections for victims and reduce opportunities to correct investigative errors through institutional checks and balances.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) has condemned the detention of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, by Israeli forces following Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Minister Zulkifli Hasan said in a statement that although Sheikh Hussein was subsequently released, detaining a religious leader while carrying out his duties at one of Islam’s holiest sites constitutes a violation of religious freedom and undermines the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque. “This department calls on the international community, particularly the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to take action to ensure that the right to worship, the safety of religious leaders, and the status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque are upheld in accordance with international law. We remain steadfast in solidarity with the Palestinian people and will continue to support all efforts towards a just peace, the defence of Palestinian rights, and the end of all forms of oppression against them,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

Zulkifli also called on Malaysians to mark the 31st anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia and Herzegovina. More than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were executed over several days in July 1995 after Bosnian Serb forces overran the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN “safe area.” More than 1,000 victims remain unaccounted for, while efforts to identify recovered remains continue.

Zulkifli said Malaysia played a significant role in championing the cause of Bosnian Muslims through the efforts of then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as well as the early humanitarian initiatives of the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM). Malaysia also welcomed Bosnian refugees, provided educational opportunities through the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), and deployed 10,514 officers and personnel to UN peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 1993 and 1998 under the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) and the Implementation Force (IFOR). He urged the youth to view the Srebrenica tragedy as a lesson to reject all forms of hatred, division, and oppression.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

French-speaking parliaments around the world have called on Cambodia and Thailand to ease tensions, resume dialogue, and immediately withdraw all armed forces from the conflict zone, in support of a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

According to a press release from the Cambodian Senate dated Saturday, July 12, a resolution on Cambodia’s territorial integrity was adopted following a plenary session held on July 10–11 in Khon Kaen. At the request of the Political Committee, the French-speaking parliaments called on both parties to respect Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, honour commitments to sustainable peace along the border, and avoid any unilateral actions that could aggravate tensions.

The French-speaking parliaments also expressed deep concern over continued tensions and activities in border areas under Thai occupation, including the construction of civilian and military infrastructure, the organisation of religious and cultural ceremonies, and initiatives to divide land in those areas.

They expressed deep regret over the suffering of the civilian population and damage to cultural heritage — the common heritage of humanity — and urged a peaceful resolution of the dispute at the earliest possible time.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Continuous heavy rains and landslides have caused severe flooding across at least seven districts of Bangladesh, killing 51 people so far, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief on Sunday, July 12.

The seven affected districts are Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Bandarban, Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj, with Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar the worst hit. More than one million people have been affected by waterlogging, and 1,131 emergency shelters have been opened.

Food and essential supplies are being distributed to affected residents through the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund and various private organisations. Rescue and relief operations have been ongoing since July 7, coordinated by local administration, the army, and various organisations.

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