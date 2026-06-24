AJA Newsbites – June 24, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The KOSPI plunged nearly 10% on June 23, inflicting heavy losses on investors in single-stock leveraged products linked to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Shares of both chipmakers fell around 12%, while leveraged products tracking them dropped by an average of 24 to 25%. Some investors reportedly lost one-third of their principal in a single day. The risk is spreading to margin trading, with outstanding margin loans reaching a record 38.5 trillion won, raising fears of forced liquidation as stock prices fall. Market experts warned that leveraged and inverse products can magnify losses when investors bet in the wrong direction, urging retail investors to avoid reckless chase-buying in a highly volatile market.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Money collected via Malaysia’s Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine is audited and distributed to international organisations operating in the war-torn area, managed transparently in accordance with established procedures, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said the fund is chaired by the ministry’s secretary-general, supported by a dedicated committee and finance division, and is audited by the Auditor-General, with regular reporting to the Cabinet. “Our NGO is Ops Ihsan, which was established by the ministry and has 38 affiliated bodies, including Mercy Malaysia, and we ensure that aid really reaches there. That is why we give it directly to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the Red Crescent and Mercy,” he told the Dewan Rakyat. “So, it is not true what is being said on social media, saying that we give arbitrarily to NGOs,” he added.

Mohamad, commonly known as Tok Mat, was responding to a question from Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN–Sik) on the governance of the fund following concerns raised on social media. He said food and medical aid from Malaysia has begun entering Gaza through land routes, currently limited to around 100 containers per day. “A lot of our goods have already entered through our friends in Egypt,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has extended tax incentives on domestic cement products for another two years, until the end of 2028. The decision was made during a meeting with Vinh Hu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cambodian Cement Industry Association, and association delegates on Tuesday, June 23.

Manet said the Royal Government will continue to support domestic and foreign investment companies operating in Cambodia, and that the ongoing tax incentives on domestic cement products represent the government’s long-term commitment to supporting the sector.

During the meeting, Vinh Hu briefed the Prime Minister on the association’s operations, noting that member companies have invested a combined total of approximately $1.2 billion. The industry has a total cement production capacity of around 12 million tonnes per year and has created 2,119 jobs, of which 1,900 — or 90% — are held by Cambodian workers.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia recorded economic growth of 5.61% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, outperforming G20 and ASEAN averages, according to Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa.

The strong performance was supported by a 72-month streak of trade surpluses, foreign exchange reserves of $144.9 billion equivalent to 5.6 months of imports, bank lending growth of 11.5%, and a decline in the unemployment rate to 4.68%.

The figures highlight Indonesia’s resilience amid continuing global economic uncertainty. With macroeconomic fundamentals remaining relatively solid, the data may serve as a reference for businesses and investors evaluating expansion plans and investment opportunities in the second half of 2026.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have each held separate meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is visiting Pakistan for the first time following the recent conflict.

According to a statement from the President’s House, President Zardari’s meeting focused on bilateral relations and regional peace. Both sides exchanged views on Pakistan-Iran ties, regional connectivity, and economic cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. Zardari welcomed Pezeshkian’s visit as a reflection of both nations’ resolve to stand together, and reiterated Pakistan’s support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iranian President Pezeshkian also met with Prime Minister Sharif, with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also present at the meeting. Delegation-level talks between Pakistan and Iran are also scheduled.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed plans to increase bilateral trade from the current $1 billion to $2 billion by 2030, signing a new package of cooperation agreements following the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission. The talks were chaired by Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

Bilateral trade is expected to exceed $1 billion in 2025 for the first time, marking a 19% year-on-year increase. Trade turnover has doubled over the past five years, reflecting stronger economic integration.

Both sides highlighted progress in investment cooperation, industrial partnerships, and transport connectivity, alongside growing exports of agricultural and processed goods. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, and logistics. Bishkek proposed strengthening the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund and accelerating joint industrial and logistics projects.

The parties also emphasised strategic initiatives including the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway and the Kambarata-1 hydropower project, aimed at supporting long-term regional economic growth.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260624 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN