AJA Newsbites – June 22, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Former National Election Commission (NEC) Chairman Noh Tae-ak reportedly received 4.25 million won in allowances despite attending work for only one day in November 2024.

According to documents released by the National Assembly, the payment included chairman’s allowances and election-promotion activity expenses. Some part-time election commissioners were also found to have received more than 2 million won per month without reporting for work.

Attendance records reportedly included events such as a New Year concert and a Czech National Day celebration, raising questions about their relevance to election administration. Critics argue that the commission’s governance structure requires reform.

In particular, the longstanding practice of appointing Supreme Court justices as NEC chairpersons and senior judges as heads of local election commissions has come under criticism for undermining accountability, professionalism, and public trust.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Malaysia on Sunday for an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The visit marks Tarique Rahman’s first official bilateral trip abroad since assuming office in February 2026.

Accompanied by his spouse, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, and a government delegation, Tarique arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 8:33 p.m. on a commercial flight. He was accorded a static guard of honor at the Bunga Raya Complex, mounted by the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment under the command of Captain Mohd Masrur Hidayat Masri.

Tarique is scheduled to hold talks with Anwar Ibrahim on Monday, with the two leaders expected to discuss cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and other key sectors. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan was also present to welcome the Bangladeshi leader at the Bunga Raya Complex.

On Monday, Tarique will receive an official welcoming ceremony before holding a bilateral meeting with Anwar at the Perdana Putra Complex. The two leaders are expected to review progress in Malaysia-Bangladesh relations and explore opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, human resource management, semiconductors, energy, agriculture, and education.

They are also expected to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cultural cooperation, along with exchanges of notes on counterterrorism research and investment promotion and facilitation. Bangladesh is Malaysia’s 28th-largest trading partner globally, with total bilateral trade amounting to RM12.18 billion. It is also Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, export destination, and source of imports in South Asia after India.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said there will be no transit or service fees imposed in the Strait of Hormuz for the next 60 days.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Dar said Pakistan had, for the first time in 47 years, succeeded in bringing Iran and the United States to the negotiating table, adding that Pakistan and its partners had worked to facilitate the dialogue process. He said a war between the United States and Iran would have been catastrophic and would have had serious consequences for the global economy.

Dar added that three technical teams are participating in the negotiations between the United States and Iran. According to him, the teams are discussing issues including Iran’s nuclear program, frozen assets, and the situation in Lebanon. He also stated that an agreement had been reached to reduce the enrichment level of Iran’s nuclear stockpile. Dar said both the United States and Iran have concluded that diplomacy is the only viable path forward and expressed hope that the talks would continue to make positive progress.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260622 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN