AJA Newsbites – May 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A senior judge at the Seoul High Court was found dead inside the court complex, sending shockwaves through South Korea’s legal community.

Judge Shin Jong-oh, who presided over the appellate trial related to the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case involving Kim Keon-hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, had recently drawn public attention after handing down a heavier sentence than the lower court. Police believe Shin may have taken his own life. According to authorities, a note found in his clothing read, “I am sorry. I leave by my own choice,” and contained no reference to Kim Keon-hee or the trial.

Shin was widely regarded as a principled and diligent judge and had previously been recognized as an outstanding judge by the Seoul Bar Association. His death has renewed concerns over the intense psychological pressure faced by members of the judiciary.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

“No man can get rich in politics unless he’s a crook,” said the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, quoting a statement attributed to former United States President Harry S. Truman in remarks shared with the public on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Selangor Royal Office said the Sultan wished to share the quote with the people. “The Sultan also graciously shared a follow-up quote, which reads: ‘If the wealthiest people in your society are politicians, that society is fundamentally corrupt.’ A reflection for all of us. May it be beneficial,” the post said.

Earlier, the Selangor Royal Council rejected claims that the Sultan’s recent royal address at the state assembly had interfered with the administration of the state government. In a statement posted on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page, the council said the royal address delivered at the opening of the Fourth Term of the 15th Selangor State Legislative Assembly on April 20 was fully consistent with the principles of constitutional monarchy. It added that a royal address, or “titah,” represents guidance conveyed in the language and tradition of the palace and is in line with the duties of a constitutional ruler.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet has delivered a message to the public regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between Cambodia and Thailand, known as the MOU 2001 (referred to in Thailand as MOU44), following Thailand’s official unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening, Hun Manet said the Cambodian government had decided to pursue the mechanism of Compulsory Conciliation under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to seek a peaceful resolution, based on international law, to the overlapping maritime claims between the two countries.

He said the MOU had served for more than 25 years as a mutually agreed bilateral framework for addressing maritime disputes and reflected the spirit of cooperation and mutual goodwill between Cambodia and Thailand. “It is regrettable that Thailand has decided to unilaterally withdraw from this Memorandum of Understanding,” Hun Manet wrote. “For Cambodia, we have always prioritized bilateral mechanisms under this framework in dealing with our overlapping maritime area.”

He added that Thailand’s withdrawal effectively removes the only bilateral framework both countries had relied upon for more than two decades. “In this case, as a state that firmly respects and adheres to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, Cambodia is left with no choice but to rely on international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), particularly the mechanism of Compulsory Conciliation under the Convention,” he said.

Hun Manet further clarified that the Compulsory Conciliation mechanism under UNCLOS is intended to assist state parties in resolving disputes peacefully in accordance with international law. He said Cambodia’s decision reflects its sincere hope that both countries can reach a fair and lasting solution, enabling their peoples to live together in peace, stability, and harmony.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh has called for increased international assistance to address the humanitarian needs of Rohingya refugees living in the country.

Home Minister Salauddin Ahmad made the appeal during a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Bangladesh, Ivo Freisen, who paid a courtesy call on him in Dhaka on Tuesday. During the meeting, the minister expressed deep concern over the significant decline in international funding for Rohingya refugees amid the current global situation.

He also emphasized the importance of the safe, dignified, and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar. The two sides discussed a range of issues, including the current condition of the Rohingya population in Bangladesh, international assistance, and repatriation efforts.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

According to family members of the kidnapped Pakistanis stranded aboard the vessel, around 30 to 40 pirates armed with weapons and rocket launchers are holding the crew captive.

Mahwish, the wife of a kidnapped Pakistani identified as Yasir Khan, said she last spoke with her husband on Thursday. According to her, he said the crew had run out of food. While he did not report any physical torture, he was suffering from severe mental distress. Mahwish appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take immediate steps to secure the release of the kidnapped Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Burney, Vice Chairperson of the Ansar Burney Trust, said contact had been established with the pirates three to four days ago. According to Burney, the pirates claimed that governments of other countries had contacted them regarding their citizens, while Pakistani authorities had yet to do so.

She said the Trust had made every possible effort to establish communication with the kidnappers and had also conveyed the concerns of the affected families to international forums and foreign embassies. Burney added that the organization remains in close contact with the families and urged the government to take urgent action for the hostages’ release. She also noted reports that some of the kidnapped Pakistanis are suffering from illness.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260505 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN