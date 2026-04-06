The War Behind the War: How Misinformation Wins 

Nouha Belaid

By Nouha Belaid

PhD in Media & Communication, Master in Public Law

DUBAI: I got into my car, paused for a moment… and then it hit me: the footage was old, recycled and recast as if it belonged to the current escalation surrounding Iran.

In that instant, it became clear that we are not only living through a war waged with missiles. There is another war unfolding alongside it, quieter, more insidious. A psychological war that begins with a misleading headline, gains force through an image stripped of context, and hardens, with alarming speed, into something widely accepted as fact.

The real danger lies not only in events themselves, but in how they are framed, consumed, and shared. And the greatest vulnerability is not exposure—but participation. This is precisely what Noam Chomsky warned of when he argued that media does not simply report reality; it actively shapes it. It also echoes Jürgen Habermas’s vision of a public sphere grounded in reasoned debate and reliable information—a sphere that today feels more fragile than ever.

In such a landscape, neutrality becomes an illusion. Every share, every comment, every repost is not passive—it is participatory. Each action feeds into a larger contest over perception and belief.

So perhaps the most urgent question is no longer, What is happening?

But rather: How do we distinguish between what is happening and what we are being led to believe is happening?

A few hard lessons emerge from this reality: Not everything labeled “breaking” is worthy of belief; verification is no longer an option, but rather a civic responsibility; speed can mislead far more easily than it can inform; and individual awareness is the first line of defense against collective manipulation.

In an age where truth competes with noise, awareness is no longer passive—it is an act of resistance.