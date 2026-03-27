AJA Newsbites – March 28, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Prak Sokhonn, on March 27 led foreign ambassadors, diplomatic representatives, and members of foreign missions in Cambodia to inspect an area where Thai military forces had reportedly placed containers and raised their national flag inside Cambodian territory.

During the visit, he also met with displaced residents whose homes had allegedly been occupied by the Thai military. He emphasized that Cambodia seeks to resolve the issue through peaceful and legal means, rather than through the use of force.

“It is difficult to engage with those who rely on military power and weaponry. They are unwilling to listen. Nevertheless, we will continue our efforts and seek support from our friends in the region and the international community,” he told the affected residents.

Cambodia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has lodged formal protests against what it describes as aggressive actions by the Thai armed forces, accusing them of exerting control over and surrounding Cambodian civilian areas.

The Cambodian government strongly opposes what it sees as attempts by Thai forces to alter the security environment in and around civilian zones by increasing military presence and creating new facts on the ground, including the installation of barbed wire and shipping containers.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Iranian Embassy in Malaysia has affirmed that Tehran is actively engaging with its “close partners,” including Malaysia, to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the embassy said the effort aims to mitigate broader economic repercussions stemming from rising tensions in the Middle East, following what it described as “military aggression” by the United States and Israel. The statement noted that countries—particularly in Southeast Asia—are already experiencing the impact of rising oil prices and supply chain disruptions linked to perceived threats to the Strait.

“The potential for prolonged instability raises serious concerns about economic security and energy reliability in the region. In response, Iran is actively coordinating with its close partners to safeguard maritime transit,” the statement said.

It also highlighted recent diplomatic engagement between Anwar Ibrahim and Masoud Pezeshkian, who held a phone conversation to discuss joint efforts aimed at easing the energy crisis exacerbated by the ongoing conflict. “Such diplomatic dialogue reflects Iran’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in maritime trade,” the embassy added, as quoted by local media.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supply and a substantial volume of liquefied natural gas are transported.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Following reports of Israeli and U.S. strikes near Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran, Islamabad issued a strong warning to Israel regarding the safety of its diplomatic personnel, stating that any harm to its officials—whether in Iran or elsewhere—would provoke a firm response.

A statement attributed to the Pakistan Strategic Forum declared, “Israel must remember that Pakistan is no Qatar. We will respond forcefully if any harm comes to our diplomats anywhere in the world.”

The warning comes amid reports of fresh aerial strikes carried out by Israel and the United States in central Tehran on Thursday, including areas located near the residence of Pakistan’s ambassador and the Pakistani Embassy.

Initial reports indicate that the embassy compound and Pakistani diplomatic staff were not directly affected. However, nearby buildings were reportedly shaken by powerful explosions as strikes hit the surrounding neighborhood. The developments highlight growing concerns over the safety of foreign diplomatic missions as the Iran-Israel-U.S. conflict continues to escalate across the region.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to Sri Lanka, pledging comprehensive support as the island nation navigates mounting economic pressures exacerbated by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

During a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Marshavin assured President Anura Kumara Dissanayake that Moscow stands ready to assist “as a true friend.” The proposed support extends beyond the energy sector, encompassing technical expertise, industrial machinery, and logistical assistance.

President Dissanayake emphasized the longstanding depth of bilateral ties, recalling Soviet-era industrial support as a key pillar of Sri Lanka’s development. He also highlighted Russia’s continued relevance today as a major source of tourism and educational scholarships.

This diplomatic engagement signals a strengthening of bilateral relations at a critical moment for Colombo. By positioning itself as a reliable partner “in any form,” Russia underscores its intent to sustain a strategic foothold in South Asia through expanded socio-economic and cultural cooperation.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has announced the launch of domestic production of the som banknote, describing it as a historic milestone for the national economy.

“For the first time in our history, we are printing our own currency. Previously, we relied on foreign contractors and paid for production abroad. Now, everything has changed,” Japarov stated.

The new facility has received international certification confirming compliance with global security standards. This enables Kyrgyzstan not only to produce its own currency but also to accept printing orders from other countries.

In addition to banknotes, the plant is capable of producing secure documents such as passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle registration certificates. “Our products provide maximum protection against forgery while remaining cost-effective,” the president noted. Kyrgyzstan is already in negotiations with several countries regarding the printing of currency and official documents. Experts view this development as a potential new source of foreign exchange earnings.

Localizing production is expected to reduce government expenditure, create jobs, and strengthen the stability of the financial system. Analysts consider this achievement a significant step toward economic independence, with further plans to expand capacity and enhance security features to compete with leading global manufacturers.

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