AJA Newsbites – March 21, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Members of the Hyundai founding family gathered in Seoul to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of the late Chung Ju-yung, founder of Hyundai Group, holding a memorial rite at his former residence in Cheongun-dong. Chung Ju-yung is widely regarded as one of the central figures in Korea’s industrialization.

Among those attending were Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun, Asan Foundation Chairman Chung Mong-joon, HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Kisun, Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun, HDC Chairman Chung Mong-kyu, and HL Group Chairman Chung Mong-won. The Cheongun-dong house, where Chung lived during his lifetime, is now owned by Chung Euisun and has been used for the annual memorial ceremony in recent years. Last month, Hyundai Motor Group also held a commemorative concert attended by about 2,500 guests.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet has asked his Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training (MLVT) to convene a meeting to discuss ways to help ease the burden of travel expenses for workers as soon as possible while fuel prices are rising.

Posting on his Facebook page and other social media on Thursday night, the Prime Minister wrote, “I hope that employers and trade unions will find a suitable compromise that can help ease the burden of travel expenses for our workers and maintain the competitiveness of our industry.”

According to Sun Mesa, spokesman for MLVT, the country currently has about 2.2 million workers across all sectors, especially in manufacturing. Oil prices have been rising and shaking the global market since the war erupted in the Middle East in late February.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that the government has declined recent military access requests from both the United States and Iran, in a firm demonstration of non-alignment.

Addressing Parliament on March 20, Dissanayake revealed that Tehran had requested a port call for naval vessels between March 9 and 13 to bolster bilateral ties. Concurrently, Washington sought permission for two fighter aircraft to land at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport.

The President emphasized that both requests were denied to protect the island nation’s sovereign neutrality. Situated along vital Indian Ocean shipping lanes, Sri Lanka has long navigated the geopolitical rivalry between Western powers and regional actors.

By issuing a dual rejection, the Dissanayake administration signals a commitment to a “strict neutrality” policy, ensuring the country does not become a staging ground for external military interests amid rising global tensions.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260321 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN