AJA Newsbites – March 13, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A debate has emerged among Korean travelers over tipping practices in Southeast Asia, particularly in Vietnam. Posts on travel communities claim that frequent tipping by Korean tourists has created expectations among local service workers, leading to situations where tips are implicitly expected.

Some travelers say they felt pressured to give extra money after services such as massages, boat rides, or taxi trips, even when the listed price already included service fees. Recently, photos of so-called “tip bundles”—small envelopes containing cash, snacks, or small gifts prepared in advance for hotel or tour staff—have fueled further controversy online.

Critics argue that such behavior creates unnecessary customs and puts other visitors at a disadvantage, while others say tipping is simply a personal way to show appreciation. Experts note that tipping is not traditionally a common practice in most Southeast Asian societies. However, repeated behavior by tourists can gradually turn optional gestures into social expectations.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia strongly condemns the Zionist Israeli regime for the continued closure of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif to Muslim worshippers, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the discriminatory and arbitrary restrictions imposed on access to Jerusalem’s Old City and its places of worship constitute a grave violation of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as the historical and legal status quo governing the holy sites in Jerusalem.

“Such actions represent yet another provocation against Muslim worshippers and further inflame tensions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the statement said. “Malaysia unequivocally rejects these illegal and unjustified measures and condemns Israel’s continued attempts to undermine the sanctity and status of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Israel has no sovereignty over Occupied East Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

“The entire 144-dunam (144,000 square meters) compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif is a place of worship for Muslims. The Jerusalem Waqf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, under the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, remains the sole legitimate authority responsible for the administration of the site and the regulation of access to it,” the statement reiterated.

The statement added that Malaysia urges the international community to compel the occupying power to cease its ongoing violations and illegal practices against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and to respect the sanctity as well as the historical and legal status quo of these sacred places.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

A Cambodian aviation authority official said the war in the Middle East has not affected the country’s airspace or flight operations at Techo International Airport.

Sin Chansereyvutha, Secretary of State and spokesperson for Civil Aviation, stated that due to Cambodia’s geographical distance from the conflict zones, the nation’s airspace continues to operate normally and safely.

However, he noted that there have been some impacts on flight connections from Europe, North America, and Africa to Cambodia, as some routes have been diverted or connected through other airports. Chansereyvutha added that Techo International Airport is fully prepared with all necessary facilities. The airport is capable of receiving all types of aircraft at any time, ensuring comfort and safety. He acknowledged that the war in the Middle East has had some impact, but emphasized that it is not serious and can be managed through route adjustments and diversification.

According to estimates, the initial negative impact could affect about 12,960 passengers per week, or around 51,840 per month. However, this does not mean travelers cannot visit Cambodia, as tourists can still reach the country via alternative routes.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

In a strategic move to revitalize national transparency, Sri Lanka participated in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Regional Roundtable held in Thailand this week. The delegation, led by Science and Technology Minister Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena and MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, signaled a formal end to the country’s recent period of inactivity within the global OGP framework.

Organized by the UK’s Westminster Foundation for Democracy, the summit brought together senior policymakers from Indonesia, the Maldives, and Thailand. Discussions focused on a “reactivation roadmap” for Sri Lanka, including the drafting of a robust National Action Plan.

The roundtable emphasized the need to move beyond “paper reforms.” Delegates shared regional success stories in open governance and discussed ways to secure the political will necessary to ensure that transparency initiatives deliver tangible benefits to the public. By re-engaging with the OGP, Sri Lanka aims to align itself with international standards of accountability and inclusive governance.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At least 13 people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a wedding party microbus on the Khulna–Mongla highway in Rampal, in the Bagerhat district of southern Bangladesh. Among the victims were the bride and groom, three women, and three children. Fifteen others were injured.

The accident occurred near Belai Bridge in Rampal upazila on Thursday afternoon (March 12). The identities of the victims were not immediately known. According to police, citing local residents, the collision occurred when a bus and a microbus traveling from the opposite direction crashed while moving at high speed. Several passengers in the microbus were killed on the spot, while others were seriously injured.

After receiving reports of the accident, police and fire service personnel quickly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation. The injured were rescued and taken to Rampal Upazila Health Complex and Khulna Medical College Hospital. Health officials at Khulna Medical College Hospital said that eight people who died in the accident and one injured person were brought to the hospital. The injured person later died.

Meanwhile, doctors at Rampal Upazila Health Complex told the media that four people, including a child, were brought to the hospital but had died before arriving.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260313 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN