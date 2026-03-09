East AsiaPoliticsSocietyCulturePeopleEntertainmentMedia

Remembering Kim Hyung-gon: Two Decades of Laughter and Legacy

"Late-night television should be comedy so that people can fall asleep smiling"

Photo of Lee Sang-ki Lee Sang-ki9 March, 2026
Kim Hyung-gon

By Lee Sang-ki
Former President of Asia Journalist Association, Publisher of The AsiaN

SEOUL: March 11 marks 20 years since the passing of Kim Hyung-gon, a comedian whose humor reshaped the landscape of modern Korean comedy.

More than a performer, Kim was a visionary who believed that laughter was essential, not just for amusement, but for the health of society itself.

“Late-night television should be comedy so that people can fall asleep smiling,” he once declared. “We should have a Day of Laughter, and on that day, everyone must laugh no matter what happens. The habit of smiling should be trained from childhood, and nothing can be achieved without preparation.”

His words reflected a rare philosophy: that joy could be cultivated, disciplined, and deployed to uplift even in difficult times.

Kim’s comedy was as smart as it was entertaining. Through political satire and incisive commentary on current affairs, he pushed the boundaries of broadcasting, insisting that humor could provoke thought as much as it could elicit laughter.

Kim Hyung-gon in his early days (Photo: en.namu.wiki)

Beyond the screen, he championed a comedy theater movement and mentored young performers, leaving a ripple effect that continues to influence Korea’s comedic talent today.

Two decades later, Kim Hyung-gon is still remembered not only for the laughter he created but also for the social spirit he embodied. In a world often weighed down by tension and uncertainty, his life is a reminder that humor is more than an escape and that it is a source of resilience, a subtle yet powerful force that strengthens the very fabric of society.

Photo of Lee Sang-ki

Lee Sang-ki

Founder of Asia Journalists Association (AJA); AsiaN CEO

