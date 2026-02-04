Institute for Traditional Korean Culture Studies Appoints AJA President Chhay Sophal as Honorary Ambassador

Sopal Chai Ajang (Left) and Director Lee Ki-woo of the National Academy of Korean Studies

By Lee Sang-ki

Former President of Asia Journalist Association, Publisher of The AsiaN

SEOUL: The Institute for Traditional Korean Culture Studies (Kukhak Institute), led by President Lee Ki-woo, on February 3 appointed Chhay Sophal, President of the Asia Journalist Association (AJA) and Senior Adviser to the Club of Cambodian Journalists, as its Honorary Public Relations Ambassador.

President Lee said the Institute is a civic organization dedicated to research and education on Hongik Ingan, a traditional Korean philosophy that emphasizes contributing to the greater good of humanity.

He explained that the Institute promotes character education, civic values, and peace-oriented activities across generations, noting that these principles closely align with the founding spirit of the Asia Journalist Association. He added that President Chhay Sophal’s lifelong commitment to principled journalism and youth education resonates strongly with the Institute’s mission.

President Chhay Sophal belongs to the generation that directly experienced the Khmer Rouge “killing fields” and years of civil war in Cambodia. He holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines and a PhD in Political Science from the Royal Academy of Cambodia.

Over more than three decades in journalism and communications, he has worked as a Reuters correspondent and as a TV production coordinator for the Associated Press. He has also served as a communications consultant for projects supported by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

He has authored and published 21 books, including a volume covering Cambodia’s hosting of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games and ASEAN Para Games.

Since January 2025, he has served as the fourth President of the Asia Journalist Association and continues to work with government and civil society organizations to nurture young media professionals in Cambodia.