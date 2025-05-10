India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire: “Agreement to halt gunfire and military actions”

Breaking news about India-Pakistan ceasefire

By Lee Sang-ki

AJA Founder, AsiaN Editor-in-Chief

SEOUL: India and Pakistan, who had been on the brink of full-scale war amid ongoing military clashes, dramatically agreed to a ceasefire on the afternoon of the 10th (local time).

Nasir Aijaz, Pakistan Bureau Chief of The AsiaN and Editor-in-Chief of Sindh Courier, reported to The AsiaN at 10 p.m. (Korean time), saying, “Just now, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s message, stating ‘I’m pleased to announce that after a long night of talks mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to a full, immediate ceasefire,’ was aired as breaking news on Pakistani television.”

Aijaz further noted, “Pakistani media outlets are widely quoting Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who posted on X this evening that ‘Pakistan and India have agreed to an immediate ceasefire. Pakistan has always worked for the peace and security of the region without compromising its sovereignty and territorial integrity.’”

Pakistani citizens celebrating on May 10 afternoon the ceasefire with India by climbing on top of a tank and raising both arms.

Gunjeet Sra, publisher of India’s sbcltr, told The AsiaN on the night of May 10, “I feel deeply relieved and hopeful about the ceasefire between India and Pakistan,” adding, “Peace is something we all long for, and this agreement is a step in the right direction. The Indian people welcome it wholeheartedly.”

India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar also posted on X, “India and Pakistan have agreed today to cease firing and military actions. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against all forms of terrorism, and that will continue.”

On the afternoon of the 10th (local time), Pakistani citizens were seen celebrating the ceasefire with India, raising their arms atop tanks.

The two countries reached the ceasefire agreement just three days after engaging in armed conflict. On May 7, India launched missile attacks on nine locations in Pakistan under what it called “Operation Sindoor.” In response, Pakistan carried out retaliatory missile strikes early in the morning of the 10th (local time), escalating the conflict close to full-scale war.

However, starting in the afternoon of the 10th (Korean time), both countries began to express willingness to stop if the other side did. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Dar said in a local TV interview, “If India stops, we will stop as well. We sincerely want peace.” The Indian military, in a press briefing on the same day, also indicated the possibility of a ceasefire, stating, “We will not escalate if Pakistan responds accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the United States and the international community played a mediating role during this process. Former President Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “I am pleased to announce that, following long negotiations mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. I commend both nations for their common sense and wisdom. Thank you for your concern on this matter.”

Additionally, Saudi Arabia and Iran held direct meetings with officials from both countries, urging them to agree to a ceasefire and to exercise restraint. China also called for calm from both sides. On the same day, the G7 foreign ministers issued a joint statement urging India and Pakistan to “exercise maximum restraint.”