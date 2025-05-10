India, Pakistan carry out airstrikes on airbases  

Pakistan fires missiles on Indian air bases – Photo courtesy of Radio Pakistan website

By Nasir aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has initiated retaliatory action in response to the ongoing Indian aggression in the wee hours of Saturday, according to Radio Pakistan, the state-run broadcasting house. The operation has been officially named Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos (Iron Wall).

As part of the operation, all bases identified as launch points for attacks on Pakistani civilians and mosques are being specifically targeted. Multiple strategic targets are being engaged simultaneously as the operation progresses.

“Pakistan has launched a robust response to blatant Indian aggression under “Operation Bunyan un Marsoos” (Iron Wall), symbolizing national unity and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the homeland,” Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday morning.

Several key Indian military sites have been targeted and destroyed, it said.

Quoting the security sources, Radio Pakistan said Pakistan has destroyed BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India. “Attacks are also continuing on other targets in India.”

Pakistan has also destroyed an airbase at Udhampur while an airfield at Pathankot.

All those bases in India which were used to attack Pakistani people and Mosques are being targeted.

Pakistan Armed Forces have also destroyed Brigade Headquarters, “K G Top”, while a supply depot in Uri has also been completely ruined, the radio bulletin said.

It further reported that through a cyber-attack, 70% electricity grid of India has been made dysfunctional.

Udhampur airfield, from where missiles were fired on Sikhs in Amritsar (Indian Punjab) and other locations in Pakistan, has been hit.

Pakistan Armed Forces have ruined Indian artillery gun positions in Dehrangyari, while BrahMos Storage site in Nagrota has also been destroyed, inflicting heavy losses, bulletin said.

Security sources said multiple targets are being engaged in the operation.

Reports indicate heavy enemy casualties as well.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder hypersonic missiles destroyed India’s S-400 system in Udhampur. The S-400 air defense system is valued at approximately 1.5 billion dollars. India’s Sirsa Airfield has also been destroyed.

The confirmation of the destruction of the Airfield has been made by Indian media itself.

The Indian Military Intelligence training center in Rajouri, responsible for orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan, has also been destroyed. India’s Bathinda airfield has also been destroyed. Pakistan Army has completely decimated India’s Dharam Sal 1, Danna 1, and Table Top posts opposite the Neza Pir sector. India’s Akhnoor Aviation Base has been destroyed. Indian Bernala Airfield in IIOJK has been destroyed. The Indian Army’s Brigade Headquarters in Bhimber Gali, IIOJK has also been destroyed. Pakistan Army has also destroyed Indian posts directly opposite in the Phuklian sector. Pakistan has completely destroyed the Rabtanwali Post, Danna Post, Khawaja Bhaik Complex and Ring Contour opposite Sankh along the Line of Control (LoC). The Pakistan Army has also destroyed the Halwara airfield.

Other media reports, quoting the security sources, said that Pakistan launched its Al-Fatah missile as part of the ongoing retaliatory operation, naming it in honor of the Pakistani children who lost their lives in recent Indian aggression.

Another report suggested that Pakistani drones have been conducting surveillance flights over Delhi and Indian Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat for the past three hours as part of ongoing operational activity.

Indian Air Strikes

India carried out airstrikes on three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases, Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot. In an emergency press conference held in the early hours of Saturday, Director General ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all PAF assets remained safe.

“Continuing its naked aggression, India some time back has fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets. PAF Nur Khan base, PAF Murid base and Shorkot base were targeted,” he stated.

DG ISPR further confirmed that “the majority” of Indian missiles fired at PAF airbases were successfully intercepted by the armed forces’ defense systems.

He added that the few missiles that managed to evade interception “sneaked in” but, according to initial damage assessment reports, have “not been able to cause any damage” to PAF’s flying assets.

Lt Gen Chaudhry confirmed that the PAF possesses electronic signatures of all Indian missiles used in recent attacks, including data on their launch points and intended targets. “Our air defense systems have successfully prevented the desired objectives of India,” he said.

DG ISPR further stated that the timing of India’s missile and drone strikes on Afghanistan—coming shortly after the missile launches within Indian Punjab—suggested a “larger sinister plan to push the region and beyond into havoc.”

He warned that India was trying to drag the entire region into a catastrophic conflict. “Now you just wait for our response,” he concluded.

Earlier, DG ISPR informed that India launched six ballistic missiles from the Udhampur airbase in Indian Punjab. Of these, one missile landed near the general area of Udhampur itself, while the remaining five struck locations in the Amritsar region.

He characterized the incident as a reckless move that endangered civilian lives and raised serious questions about India’s operational intent and internal targeting protocols.

He asserted that the attacks were not accidental. “India is deliberately targeting Sikh-populated areas in Punjab to incite hostility among Sikhs toward Pakistan,” he stated.

On Friday, while speaking at a briefing for foreign media, the chief military spokesperson had challenged India to present evidence, if it has any, of Pakistan’s attacks on Indian military installations with drones and missiles.

“Pakistan has not used drones or rockets. If India claims otherwise, let it present evidence,” he challenged, criticizing Indian media for spreading “fabricated stories.”

DG ISPR said that the Pakistani military’s retaliation against India’s aggression was limited to the Indian military posts firing at civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

Links to official videos posted on X (Twitter):

https://x.com/mugheesali81/status/1920944895675572243?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1920944895675572243%7Ctwgr%5E1ccd094f3efc9910da26e6f9ea1f6807c1a70ad3%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2544980%2Findia-carries-out-air-strikes-on-three-paf-airbases-all-assets-safe-dg-ispr

https://x.com/RadioPakistan/status/1920999240764883249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1920999240764883249%7Ctwgr%5E3e287320af50040b83d2fbfbc34c7504cfe51283%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2544980%2Findia-carries-out-air-strikes-on-three-paf-airbases-all-assets-safe-dg-ispr

https://x.com/AbidRahiPK/status/1921034878168011097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1921034878168011097%7Ctwgr%5E184774021473b66d8801cd06efad2caa97ebaad5%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2544980%2Findia-carries-out-air-strikes-on-three-paf-airbases-all-assets-safe-dg-ispr