What I want from President Lee Jae-myung; Lincoln’s leadership, Park Chung-hee’s eye for people, Roh Moo-hyun’s great personality…

What matters most is the hope that President Lee Jae-myung embodies Lincoln’s leadership, Park Chung-hee’s eye for talent, and Roh Moo-hyun’s magnanimous character. Such qualities are key to restoring a Korea devastated by years of division and misguided emergency rule. The “Great Stone Face” is not exclusive to America—Korea, too, has its share.

By Yoon Jae-seok,

AsiaN columnist; former journalist at JoongAng Ilbo and Kukmin Ilbo

#1.

He lost his mother at the age of nine and was homeschooled by his stepmother. Through self-study, he became a lawyer in 1837. After serving in the Illinois State Legislature, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1847 but failed to win re-election due to his opposition to the Mexican-American War. In 1858, he ran for U.S. Senate in Illinois and lost again.

In the 1860 presidential election, he narrowly won with the support of industrial capitalists. Even before his inauguration, the Civil War broke out, triggered by opposition to his policy on the abolition of slavery. The war took 620,000 lives, yet it led to the emancipation of slaves under his leadership.

To abolish slavery constitutionally, he had to pass an amendment – but he was short by 20 votes. Demonstrating exceptional communication and persuasive leadership, he drew in fierce opponents from the opposing party and succeeded in getting the amendment passed. Though he was tragically assassinated two months later, Abraham Lincoln’s vast tolerance and fiery passion secured his place as one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history.

#2.

On October 21, 1969, in Hwagok-dong, Seoul, Nam Duck-woo, a professor of economics at Sogang University who had just returned from a U.S. exchange program, was startled while listening to the radio as he renovated his home. The news announced his own appointment as Minister of Finance.

When he rushed to the Blue House, President Park Chung-hee greeted him with these words:

“Professor Nam, you’ve been criticizing everything the government does- now it’s your turn to see what it’s like!”

Nam served five years as finance minister, followed by ten years as Park’s top economic adviser, including positions as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economic Planning Board.

#3.

In 2002, during the Millennium Democratic Party’s primary race, presidential candidate Roh Moo-hyun met with Kim Myung-gon, the first openly appointed director of the National Theater of Korea, at a modest Japanese restaurant in Seoul. The meeting was intended to educate Roh on cultural issues and build support among artists. Roh’s wife, Kwon Yang-sook, was also present.

Over drinks, Roh remarked,

“Art must also be competitive. How long will you just ask for support?”

Offended, Kim flared up.

“I’m deeply disappointed that someone aiming to become president has such a shallow view of culture and the arts.”

The meeting ended abruptly with both men red-faced and upset.

In February 2006, after finishing his term as director and returning to the theater scene in Daehak-ro, Kim was contacted by the Blue House and offered the post of Minister of Culture and Tourism, succeeding Lee Chang-dong.

#4.

In 1967, on Sorok Island in Goheung County, South Jeolla Province, First Lady Yuk Young-soo visited residents affected by Hansen’s disease (leprosy). She held their hands, despite pus oozing from their wounds, and listened earnestly to their concerns. She returned again in 1970, offering warm embraces and funding the construction of a clinic and public bathhouse with 20 million won – a large sum at the time. She was killed by an assassin’s bullet on August 15, 1974, just before the facility’s opening and never had a chance to return.

#5.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has been elected president of South Korea with overwhelming public support. Rising from humble beginnings as a factory boy, he has endured hardship and hardship again. His charisma is palpable, and expectations are high.

What matters now is that the new president embodies Lincoln’s leadership, Park Chung-hee’s insight into people, and Roh Moo-hyun’s generous spirit. That would be the fastest path to reviving a Korea devastated by decades of division and misguided emergency rule.

The first lady’s conduct is equally important. No one expects her to be another Yuk Young-soo, but at the very least, she should manage public funds responsibly and, with modesty, connect with the common people – healing their wounds from the grassroots.