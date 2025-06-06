Hopes for President Lee Jae-myung: A Meditating Leader, a Healing Government

On June 3, 2025, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea was elected as the 21st President of South Korea. The AsiaN is publishing the hopes and expectations of Koreans for the new president and administration in both Korean and English editions. We welcome the interest, feedback, and constructive criticism of our readers.

The AsiaN Editorial Team

Cross-legged meditation

By Biki Chun,

Meditation Coach

SEOUL: Last night, during dinner with an executive I hadn’t seen in a while, Mr. K posed a quiet question.

“Coach, do you think our country will elect the right president this time?”

In his eyes, I saw the lingering anxiety and fear many citizens must have felt in the wake of the shocking December 3 martial law declaration.

“Our people are deeply wounded. How can we begin to heal that pain?”

I paused for a moment. Having walked alongside countless individuals over the past two decades as a meditation coach, helping them confront and heal their inner wounds, I now felt, more than ever, that it is not just individuals but our entire nation that needs healing.

Leadership That Holds Center Under Pressure

I was reminded of a moment last year while mentally coaching badminton player An Se-young. On the eve of the Asian Games finals, she said with a trembling voice,

“Coach, I’m so nervous. It feels like the entire country is watching me…”

What I offered her then was one simple thing: balance.

“Focus only on your breath in this moment. Set aside external pressure for a while, and find the quiet center within yourself.”

We all know what happened next—she won the gold medal and became world number one. In her most crucial moment, she didn’t lose her center.

Our nation’s highest leader also needs that ability to stay centered. Even in the face of countless urgent issues, they must maintain inner calm and clarity. This is the first virtue of a meditative leader.

The Era of Popular Sovereignty and Mindful Politics

When I heard the new president speak of launching an “era of popular sovereignty,” I was reminded of the concept of “awareness” in meditation.

True awareness begins with introspection and extends into the ability to fully empathize with the suffering of others.

While nurturing AI and other cutting-edge industries is important, even more vital is the wisdom to ensure these technologies do not alienate human emotion. Restoring the people’s economy should go beyond simply putting money in their pockets—it should create a society where each citizen feels respected and seen.

A Breath of Wisdom for the President

I’ve often shared this advice with corporate executives:

“Before making an important decision, take one deep breath. In that single breath, you’ll find the space to choose wisdom over emotion.”

To the new president, I offer the same counsel: spend five quiet minutes each morning observing your own breath. That brief time will provide clarity for the complex decisions and challenges that each day will bring.

This practice is just as important in moments of heated debate at Cabinet meetings. The habit of pausing before speaking, the discipline of truly listening to others to the end—such small actions, done consistently, can lead to profound change.

Leadership That Heals

How will the government begin to heal the hearts wounded by the December 3 incident? This is one of the new administration’s most urgent and important tasks.

Healing cannot be forced. It takes sincere empathy, consistent attention, and time.

What will rebuild trust and mend emotional wounds is not rhetoric, but the president’s honest communication, commitment to keeping promises, and humility in acknowledging mistakes.

A Meditative President, an Awakened Government

I hope the new president becomes a meditative leader.

By meditation, I don’t mean sitting in silence on a mountain. I mean leading the country with a mindful and awakened presence—making decisions without being swayed by emotion, and above all, cultivating the ability to truly understand the hearts of individual citizens.

I envision the president starting each morning by quietly reflecting inward. I picture a leader who carries that clarity into every conversation and decision, leading the nation with calm and compassion. That, I believe, is the true beginning of the era of popular sovereignty we’ve long dreamed of.

A new Korea is beginning. And I look forward to a beautiful nation built together by a meditative leader and an awakened people.