Hopes for President Lee Jae-myung: For Korea to Become the ‘Hope of Asia’ and a ‘Model for the World’

On June 3, 2025, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea was elected as the 21st President of South Korea. The AsiaN is publishing the hopes and expectations of Koreans for the new president and administration in both Korean and English editions. We welcome the interest, feedback, and constructive criticism of our readers.

The AsiaN Editorial Team

President Lee Jae-myung announces his first appointments on June 4 at the Presidential Office in Yongsan, Seoul, naming lawmaker Kim Min-seok (left) as Prime Minister nominee and lawmaker Kang Hoon-sik as Chief Presidential Secretary (Yonhap)

By Kim Dong-yeon,

U.S. Correspondent for The AsiaN, Master’s Student at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

SEOUL: Looking back, the Korean people have overcome numerous hardships and trials — from Japanese colonial rule and the Korean War to military dictatorships and the foreign exchange crisis — to reach where we are today. This journey of overcoming was never by chance. It was made possible by an awakened citizenry and the unyielding power of the people who continuously demanded change and reform.

Korea has moved beyond industrialization and entered a democratic and information-based society at an astonishing pace. Economically, it has led Asia; culturally, it has touched hearts around the world; and technologically, it has grown to the highest global standards. However, in December of last year, the country faced a crisis that threatened the very roots of its democracy due to the imposition of martial law.

Yet once again, the Korean people rose up. Through that process, the nation reaffirmed the precious value of democracy.

Even at this moment, many Asian countries, including Myanmar, are risking their lives in the fight for democracy. Korea must serve as living proof to our neighbors — proof that democracy, justice, economic prosperity, and human rights can coexist in an Asian nation.

We are now experiencing the growing pains of a transitional period. But this crisis should be a turning point — a moment to advance once again toward clean, transparent, and responsible governance. We must build a society that does not tolerate corruption, a country where even those in power are equal before the law, and a political culture rooted in practical solutions that truly improve people’s lives.

Culturally, we must blossom through diversity and inclusion;

Economically, through fair opportunities and a strong welfare foundation;

Politically, through institutions that earn the people’s trust.

Mr. President, please turn this time not into a continuation of crisis, but into a launching pad for progress.

The people still love this country and have not given up hope. Now it is time for the nation’s leader to answer that trust.

Through sincere reform and inclusive politics, may Korea once again rise as the hope of Asia and a model for the world.