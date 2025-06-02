Isa Al Shaiji: The Quiet Force Behind Bahrain’s Journalism Legacy

Al Shaiji being honored by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister with the 2025 Journalism Personality Award

In a world where media often walks a tightrope between tradition and transformation, one man has stood as a steady, principled figure through five decades of evolution. Isa Al Shaiji, the veteran journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Al Ayam, has just been named the 2025 Journalism Personality of the Year. But his journey—from a humble childhood in Muharraq to shaping Bahrain’s media landscape—is more than a personal success story. It’s a chronicle of a profession’s coming-of-age.

A Childhood Framed by Books and Ambition

Born into modest means in the northern city of Muharraq, Isa Al Shaiji’s early years were defined by a relentless hunger for knowledge. Frequenting the neighborhood club’s magazine collection, he developed a love for reading and a spark for critical thought and analysis—traits that would eventually define his journalistic voice.

English lessons taken during his youth opened up new worlds of information. This linguistic edge gave him access to diverse international perspectives, allowing him to cultivate the depth and nuance that would mark his work for decades to come.

From History Student to Newsroom Pioneer

Al Shaiji’s decision to study history at a Syrian university enabled him to fuse political analysis with journalistic training, creating a lens through which he would later interpret and explain the region’s most complex developments.

His official entry into journalism came in the 1970s with the Gulf News Agency, a pioneering move that would eventually lead him to help establish the Bahrain News Agency. Covering local and regional affairs at a time of great geopolitical upheaval, he became one of the few voices capable of blending speed with accuracy.

But it was in 1989, with the launch of Al Ayam, that Al Shaiji’s editorial vision found its true platform. Starting as a foreign affairs editor, he quickly rose to managing editor and later, in 2001, succeeded Nabeel Al Hamer as Editor-in-Chief. His leadership would define an era.

Al Shaiji (L) with Nabeel Al Hamer

Modernizing the Bahraini Media

At Al Ayam, Al Shaiji oversaw sweeping reforms—modern layouts, fresh journalistic talent, and digital innovations. Yet, his focus was never just on aesthetics. He championed editorial independence, rigorous ethics, and a storytelling style that resonated both locally and across the Gulf.

He was never one for sensationalism. Known for his calm, sober demeanor, “Abu Ali,” as he is affectionately called, earned trust through balance and integrity. He believed journalism was not a battleground, but a space for clarity, dialogue, and progress.

In 2025, his appointment as Chairman of Al Ayam’s Editorial Board solidified his status as a mentor and visionary, still shaping newsroom policy while staying connected to his roots as a writer and commentator.

Al Shaiji leading discussions with parliament members for the Press Law

A Champion for Journalists’ Rights

Al Shaiji’s influence extended far beyond the newsroom. As a founding member and later president of the Bahrain Journalists Association (BJA), he was instrumental in drafting and lobbying for the long-stalled Press, Printing, and Publishing Law. His advocacy struck a rare balance: defending press freedom while promoting accountability and professional standards.

He also represented Bahrain on the global stage, earning recognition from the Brussels-based International Federation of Journalists (IFJ). He became also President and Secretary-General of the Gulf Journalists Union. In every role, his goal was the same—elevate the profession, protect its practitioners, and deepen its societal impact.

Al Shaiji with Al Ayam journalist Jalil Omar discussing editorial matters

Legacy of a Lifelong Writer

Despite ascending to some of the most influential media roles in the Gulf, Isa Al Shaiji never stopped writing. His columns—analytical, tempered, and deeply patriotic—became a fixture in public discourse. He continued attending conferences, mentoring youth, and encouraging the next generation to embrace ethics, rigor, and a deep love for country and truth.

His story is not just that of an editor or an advocate. It is the story of a builder—of institutions, of talent, of trust.

Al Shaiji

Honoring a Life in Service to the Word

The 2025 Journalism Personality of the Year award is more than a personal accolade. It is, in many ways, a tribute to a generation of journalists who laid the foundation of modern Bahraini media. Isa Al Shaiji did not chase headlines; he made space for others to write them with integrity.

As values shift and standards blur in the digital age, his legacy stands firm: journalism as a pillar of national development, and truth as a lifelong pursuit.

He lived by and for the word. In today’s media landscape, few compliments could carry more weight.