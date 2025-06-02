Korean Ambassador’s Singing Performances in Tehran Stand Out

Ambassador Kim Jun-pyo in one of his singing performances

By Alireza Bahrami

TEHRAN: Stellar music performances by South Korea’s ambassador to Tehran Kim Jun-pyo has won wide praise in Iran and has been hailed by social media as an extraordinary demonstration of his efforts to foster deeper connection with his host country and its people.

The diplomat has performed a classic Iranian pop song in collaboration with an Iranian orchestra that had previously worked with Richard Clayderman. The video of this private performance quickly went viral on social media, making it stand out.

In an interview, the orchestra’s conductor praised the ambassador’s remarkable talent in performing Iranian music.

But the story did not end there.

A few weeks later, a diplomatic event was held in Tehran attended by Iran’s foreign minister and ambassadors from several countries. In front of a large audience, the South Korean ambassador once again took to the stage and sang another cherished classic of Iranian music. His gesture was warmly hailed by those present.

Ambassador Kim Jun-pyo and the universal language of music and songs

Even though Iranians are going through extraordinary circumstances as the economic crises caused by U.S. sanctions, the shadow of war, and prolonged diplomatic negotiations have made life difficult in Iran, the people are alleviating the hardship of these times through art and sports.

A few weeks ago, the 36th Tehran International Book Fair was held. In its report on the fair, the Associated Press highlighted the Iranian people’s strong interest in culture despite economic difficulties, writing that booths were filled with diverse books, both domestic and international, and that visitors were eagerly browsing through the various titles.

Although the rising cost of books and other economic challenges persist, the book fair remains a symbol of Iran’s commitment to culture and knowledge.

A scene from Iran International Book Fair

Last week, Iranian cinema won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who has faced censorship and imprisonment for his political positions, received the prestigious award.

Another international distinction for Iranian arts

This marks only the second time an Iranian has won the Palme d’Or. Twenty-eight years ago, Abbas Kiarostami became the first with his film Taste of Cherry. Over the past three decades, Iranian filmmakers such as Asghar Farhadi have won awards at Cannes for directing and screenwriting.

Music concerts also continue to thrive in Iran, including performances of traditional Iranian music and contemporary pop. These concerts attract hundreds of people each night.

Where politics may falter, culture and art often succeed in opening doors.