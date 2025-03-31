(TEST) Sample of AJA Commentary

AJA Commentary 2025. MM.DD

Korea – Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN

On March 21, a wildfire broke out in Uisung-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea, killing 30 people, injuring 45, and displacing nearly 3,000 others. The fire covered 48,000 hectares, about 80% of Seoul, and was extinguished in a week. Currently, citizens and companies are raising donations and delivering them to the affected areas, adding strength to disaster recovery efforts.

Myanmar – A , Media

Despite the recent earthquake in Myanmar, the military has launched airstrikes against rebel forces.

The international community is urging the regime to focus on recovery efforts, not bombings.

Thailand – B , Media

A 33-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok following the Myanmar earthquake.

Experts say the fact that only this site collapsed suggests a possible design or construction flaw.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.