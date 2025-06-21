War can never bring true liberation

Since weekends in Iran start on Saturday, the city regained some liveliness. About half of the banks reopened, while universities remained closed. Theaters and cinemas are expected to reopen soon. Some residents who had fled the city returned on Friday, saying they were exhausted and had come back to help their hometown and neighbors (as noted in the main text). The photo shows an escalator inside a building in downtown Tehran.

By Alireza Bahrami

Correspondent for AsiaN

TEHRAN: The war conditions resulting from Israel’s attack on Iran have reached the seventh day. And the center of most of the attacks is still the Iranian capital, Tehran. This is while Israel claimed that Iran’s nuclear facilities were the target of their deadly attacks.

Psychologists say that situations like being in war conditions, when they reach a week, the brain gradually gets tired and the body shows reactions.

When your colleague is waiting for the results of a DNA test to receive the body of his uncle for burial, when a piece of the city where you were born and lived is destroyed every day and your children tremble in fear of the sound of explosions, it means that you are under psychological pressure and your body is worn out.

But we have to endure, for the sake of home and family. My brother is a doctor, doctor in the hospital. He hasn’t been home for a week. As a young man, he was wounded many times in the eight-year Iraq-Iran war; by bullets, mortars and chemical bombs. Now he treats the wounded in the city.

Police, journalists, bus, taxi and metro drivers, municipal workers, bakers and food vendors are working non-stop.

On the morning of the seventh day, Tehran had another attack on a residential building, on the pretext that a nuclear scientist lived in the apartment. There was also an attack on a clinic and an ambulance. Three Red Cross workers were killed in the attack on the ambulance.

However, Tehran spent a relatively quiet holiday. Everything was influenced by the Geneva talks. Negotiations between Iran and the European Union, England, Germany and France.

News agencies said that the beginning of the meeting was very tense but that it gradually progressed calmly. At the end of the talks, the European representatives said that we should continue diplomatic negotiations with Iran. Iran also announced that negotiations could continue on the condition of a ceasefire. Iran will not give up its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes. The Iranian foreign minister will travel to Moscow on Monday to meet with President Putin.

The Israeli military announced that the war had become a stalemate, and President Trump announced that he had postponed the decision on the war for two weeks.

Saturday is the first day of the week in Iran, and the city is more lively. This time, 50% of the banks are open, and universities are still closed. But theaters and cinemas are scheduled to open.

Some of our neighbors who had left the city returned home on Friday. They said they were tired and had come to help the city and their fellow citizens.

One of the interesting things that happened in this war situation was that some Iranian journalists living abroad published important articles in important media outlets in favor of the Iranian people, such as the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the BBC.

The comments of Mohsen Makhmalbaf, an Iranian filmmaker in exile, condemning the war were echoed in Iran on Friday. His statement was made at the invitation of Lee Sang-ki, a senior Korean journalist. He said that war only brings destruction and no war brings liberation.

The international internet is still disrupted for most people in Iran.

We will survive and I will write a new article the next day.