Tehran Residents Return Home

By Pooneh Nedai – Iran

TERHRAN: Today, after the ninth day of Israel’s attack and invasion of Iranian territory, during which many citizens fled Tehran, we witnessed the return of Tehran residents.

After staying for several days in cities around Tehran and the northern regions of the country, Tehran’s citizens have decided to gradually return to their homes and city to resume their work and lives.

This is while Israel continues to violate Iranian soil. It seems that with the prolonged stay in the surrounding cities and the relative calm in the city, citizens have come to the conclusion that they must coexist with the imposed war.

Iranians have the experience of the eight-year Iran-Iraq war. They are accustomed to living under difficult conditions, but what Iranians never get used to is the invasion of their land and country.

Although some opposition groups outside Iran celebrated Israel’s attacks and the bombing of cities, true patriots living in these very cities, whose lives and work have been disrupted, never accept the enemy’s aggression.

A renewed sense of patriotism has awakened among the people, and campaigns to defend the sanctity and dignity of Iranian soil have been launched.

Today, Saturday, the roads leading to Tehran witnessed heavy traffic from returning citizens.

Shops are gradually reopening one by one. Activities of cultural centers including cinemas, theaters, and galleries have resumed.

Even cafes and youth hangouts are gradually reopening.

This shows that people desire a return to normal life. They want to lay their heads on their own pillows at home and once again greet their neighbors in the alleys.