Peace in Iran is a global responsibility

By Pooneh Nedai – Iran

TEHRAN: In the midst of escalating tensions and violence in the Middle East, Iran finds itself at the heart of a dangerously unfolding conflict. Recent military strikes, civilian casualties, and retaliatory threats have plunged the country into a period of uncertainty and suffering. Amid this crisis, the urgent need for peace and diplomacy has never been more apparent.

Iran, a nation rich in history, culture, and human capital, is now grappling with the severe consequences of war. Hundreds of civilians have lost their lives, critical infrastructure lies in damage, and the national psyche is wounded. But behind every statistic is a family torn apart, a child traumatized, a future stolen. Military solutions—regardless of who initiates them—fail to address the root causes of conflict and often create deeper divisions.

Diplomacy offers a path forward. Genuine dialogue, grounded in mutual respect and international law, can help resolve disputes and prevent further bloodshed. The international community, including neutral powers and regional organizations, must act decisively to bring conflicting parties to the negotiating table. While military force may yield short-term gains, only diplomacy can lay the groundwork for long-term peace.

History shows us that dialogue, no matter how difficult, can yield powerful results. The 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) was an example of how diplomacy can reduce tensions and open new avenues for cooperation. Though that agreement later faltered, it proved that negotiation with transparency and compromise is possible, even among adversaries.

Today, Iran needs more than confrontation—it needs engagement. Constructive diplomacy should aim not only to end violence but to restore hope. This includes lifting unnecessary humanitarian sanctions, encouraging cultural and academic exchanges, and rebuilding trust between Iran and the global community.

Peace is a courageous choice to prioritize human life over power, cooperation over destruction. Iran’s future—like that of any nation—depends on the stability and well-being of its people. To ensure that future, all actors involved must choose diplomacy over aggression.

In conclusion, restoring peace in Iran is not solely a regional issue; it is a global responsibility. Through sustained diplomatic efforts, inclusive dialogue, and a shared commitment to human dignity, peace is not only possible—it is necessary.