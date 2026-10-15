AJA Newsbites – October 15, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung appointed National Tax Service Commissioner Lim Kwang-hyun as his new chief of staff on October 14, replacing Kang Hoon-sik. Lim, a former lawmaker and senior tax official, was praised by the presidential office for his administrative experience and political judgment.

However, opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok criticized the appointment, accusing Lim of defending the president during parliamentary hearings and supporting controversial tax policies. Jang also highlighted that Lim’s brother-in-law, lawyer Lee Seung-yeop, previously represented President Lee in election law and North Korea-related remittance cases, raising allegations of favoritism. The ruling Democratic Party welcomed the appointment, citing Lim’s experience in government and parliament. The controversy has renewed scrutiny of political appointments and family connections within South Korea’s presidential administration.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The human rights group Tenaganita’s executive director Glorene Das said the right to work for refugees should not be restricted to dirty, dangerous and difficult (3D) jobs, as they have diverse skills, qualifications and experience and should have opportunities to work safely and meaningfully.

“Refugees must not be seen merely as a convenient source of cheap labour to fill jobs others do not want. They are human beings seeking safety, dignity and the opportunity to support their families,” she said, as reported by New Straits Times.

She said refugees must have legal permission to work and protection against arrest and detention for immigration offences arising from their refugee status. “They should receive the same minimum wages, occupational safety protections, working hours, rest days and access to complaint mechanisms as other workers,” she said.

According to her, workers without secure legal status often feared reporting unpaid wages, unsafe conditions or abuse because they risked losing their jobs, arrest or deportation. She said safe complaint mechanisms, effective labour inspections, employer accountability and protection against retaliation were essential, adding that refugees should also be able to change employers without losing their right to work, while retaining access to healthcare and protection against forced return.

She said the issue should not pit refugees, migrant workers and Malaysians against one another, but focus on fair wages, safe working conditions and equal treatment. Employers must not use refugees to suppress wages or undermine local employment, she said. “Our position is simple: refugees should be recognised as people with rights, not simply as labour to meet economic demands. “A meaningful policy must benefit workers, their families, employers and Malaysian society, without sacrificing anyone’s dignity or protection,” she said.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told the Dewan Rakyat on October 14 that the government may allow registered refugees to fill labour shortages in 3D sectors to reduce its dependence on foreign workers. He said the proposal could be considered based on data on about 225,000 people with refugee status, according to records maintained by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Vietnam have agreed to enhance military cooperation, tighten border security, and expand defense training ahead of the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027.

During a meeting in Hanoi on October 13, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense General Tea Seiha reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral defense ties. The talks coincided with the annual trilateral defense ministers’ meeting involving Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam, which also featured a joint disaster relief military exercise.

Both sides highlighted security collaboration as a core pillar of their partnership. They agreed to accelerate border demarcation, advance officer training, and coordinate preparations for the upcoming “Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2027.” Additionally, General Tea Seiha emphasized priorities such as policy consultations, logistics cooperation, and youth military exchanges to deepen long-term collaboration between the two nations.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia mourned the death of business pioneer Martha Tilaar, aged 89, whose career demonstrated how local knowledge and natural ingredients can be developed into commercial products. Sustained progress requires accessible education, intergenerational language preservation, scientific research, product safety, and stronger skills development.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Initiatives have been taken to establish digital forensic laboratories in the headquarters of all eight administrative divisions of Bangladesh. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that assistance has been sought from the South Korean government for this purpose.

The Home Minister made these remarks to journalists on October 14 after inaugurating the CID’s Cyber Police Center and Digital Forensic Laboratory in the port city of Chattogram. He noted that the South Korean government and the international aid agency KOICA provided support for setting up the digital forensic laboratory. Salahuddin Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the Korean government, the country’s ambassador, and KOICA for this cooperation.

The Home Minister further stated that the nature of crime is changing in the modern world. Various crimes, including fraud, are being committed using cyberspace. He emphasized that digital forensic laboratories are indispensable for detecting and curbing such crimes. South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Kim Ji-jun and a KOICA delegation were present at the event.

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