​K-Sport ‘Hangung’ Expands Globally: World Hangung Association Signs MOU with UWKW, ICKC

By Seok-jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

SEOUL: Hangung, a signature sport for all originated in Korea, has officially announced its ambitious leap into the global arena at the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

​The World Hangung Association (WHA) announced that it signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United World Korean Women (UWKW) and the International Center for Korean Culture (ICKC) on October 12 during the ’11th United World Korean Women Convention held at the Main Auditorium of the National Assembly Members’ Hall.

The agreement, inked by WHA President Hu Kwang and Lee Hyo-jung, who serves as head of the UWKW and ICKC, aims to promote the global promotion of Hangung and strengthen cultural exchanges among ethnic Koreans worldwide.

​The MOU was designed to deepen cultural bonds among overseas Koreans through the K-sport Hangung and foster mutual development across the three organizations.

Under the agreement, the entities will collaborate on: Integrating Hangung hands-on programs and educational initiatives into events hosted by each organization; Promoting and distributing Hangung through overseas Korean organizations globally; Supporting traditional culture and Hangung experiential activities for overseas Koreans and future generations; Cooperating closely toward the enactment of the ‘Hangung Promotion Act.’

​In particular, collaboration with UWKW, which boasts a broad international network, is expected to serve as a key stepping stone for Hangung to establish itself as a recognized global sport for all.

​Adding significance to the event, the ‘2026 3rd Seoul Hangung Association President’s Cup Overseas Koreans Hangung Tournament’ took place in the Main Auditorium right after the official ceremony. Following the Hangung event at the National Assembly, participants will continue to Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, through October 14 for a combined Hangung tournament and experience program.

The tournament was co-hosted and co-organized by the World Hangung Association and the Seoul Hangung Association, with sponsorship from ICKC, UWKW, the Korea Culture Foundation, and Damsuhoe.

​The event also featured the inauguration ceremony of the Organizing Committee for the World Traditional Culture Festival, held under the slogan “Harmony in Heritage, Peace to the World.”

Beginning with opening remarks by Preparatory Committee Chair Nam-sun In and ICKC advisor Park Eui-geun, the ceremony included progress reports, a vision declaration, and appointment certificates presentation. Dr. Seok-jae Kang, board director of ICKC and executive vice president of the Korea Hangung Association, delivered the progress report, highlighting the organic link between Hangung and the festival.

The organizing committee aims to launch detailed action plans for a successful festival launch targeted for October 2027.

​During the subsequent ‘5th Korea Globalization Contribution and Service Awards’ ceremony, Hu Kwang, president of WHA and founder of Hangung, was honored with the Grand Prize in the Traditional Sports category. President Hu was recognized for inventing Hangung — a creative fusion sport combining modern IT digital targets with traditional Korean games such as Tuho, Gukgung (Korean archery), and target archery — and for raising Korea’s prestige by spreading the sport worldwide.

“K-Sport Hangung is a proud cultural asset that anyone, regardless of age or gender, can enjoy,” said Hu Kwang. “Through this MOU and award, we will join hands with overseas Korean communities to develop Hangung into a global sport loved worldwide and contribute to national development through the enactment of the ‘Hangung Promotion Act.’ We also plan to drive the successful hosting of the ‘World Korean Hangung Tour.