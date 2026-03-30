18th Dolce Concert ‘Faces: Singing 90th Spring’ to be held on April 7

By Seok-jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

SEOUL: The 18th Dolce Open Concert, a celebration of the profound resonance of classical art songs, will take place at 7 p.m. on April 7, 2026 at the Songpa Arts & Culture Center in Seoul, Korea.

Hosted by Dolce Classic and organized by the Korea Art Song Federation, the concert is themed “Faces: Singing the 90th Spring.”

The event is a special tribute dedicated to celebrating the 90th birthdays of two monumental figures in the history of Korean vocal music: Composer Shin Gwi-bok and Tenor Chung Sae-wook.

It serves as a meaningful platform to honor their lifelong devotion to art and to reflect on the emotions and history embedded in their works.

Composer Shin Gwi-bok, born in 1937, is a prolific composer with nearly 700 works, including the beloved national art song “Face” or Eolgul in Korean, and famous children’s songs like “Winter Night.” He has composed school anthems for 89 institutions and served as the Chairman of the Korea Art Song Federation.

Tenor Chung Sae-wook, a distinguished scholar and former vice president of Myongji University, is a pioneer in South Korea’s local autonomy system. Simultaneously, he has maintained a prestigious career as a vocalist, and he will take the stage personally to deliver a performance marked by decades of musical depth.

The concert features an elite roster of Korean vocalists: Sopranos – Yang Gui-bee, Kim Min-ji, Kim Mi-hyun, Baik Hyun-ahe, Shin Nan-hyang, Son Young-me, and Kim Bo-young. Tenors – Kang Shin-ju, Han Chang-hui, and Ha Suk-chun. Baritone – Lee Gwang-suk. Pansori, traditional Korean Chant, – Kim Jin-don.

The Karia Ensemble, consisting of eight vocalists, and the Grand Phil Ensemble, led by Conductor Suh Hoon, will provide rich instrumental support.

The program spans a wide array of genres – from Strauss’ “Voice of Spring Waltz” and opera arias to traditional Korean art songs, musical numbers, and Pansori.

A highlight of the evening will be the world premiere of “The Power of Culture Moving Forward as One,” with lyrics written by Seo Kang-seok, mayor of Songpa-gu, and music composed by Jang Dong-in. The piece will be performed by Tenor Kang Shin-ju.

“Ninety years is not just a span of time, it is a history illuminated by art,” said Seo Young-soon, CEO of Dolce Classic. “We hope this concert serves as a vessel for our respect and gratitude while leaving a warm, lasting impression on the audience.”

Admission is free, invitation only, and advance registration is required.

Sponsors of the concert are GCS International, Together Foundation Goodwill Store, the Korea Culture Foundation, and the World Hangung Association.