12 People Killed in Attack on Riyadh Airport

By Habib Toumi

Riyadh: Four Saudis were among the 12 people killed in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said that two Bangladeshis, an American, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian, a Palestinian and a Sudanese were also killed in the attack that injured 309 others, including several in critical condition.

All injured individuals are receiving medical treatment at hospitals, it added.

“The cowardly terrorist attack by the Terrorist Houthi Militia on Saturday, October 10, 2026, on a passenger terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which resulted in deaths and injuries among civilian passengers and airport staff, constitutes a full-fledged war crime according to the Customary International Humanitarian Law,” Official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Major General Turki Al Malki said.

“It is a heinous act that contradicts all principles, values, and ethics. Therefore, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will respond decisively to this terrorist attack in accordance with the Customary International Humanitarian Law.”

GACA added that the attack caused property damage and that assessments were underway to determine its extent.

Operations at King Khalid International Airport were temporarily suspended as authorities assessed the damage and verified the safety of airport facilities.

The suspension was necessary to allow emergency teams and relevant agencies to complete safety assessments and ensure the security of passengers, airport personnel and civil aviation infrastructure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Saudi citizens whose travel has been disrupted or who have been unable to reach their destinations due to suspended or delayed flights to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to contact Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic missions in the countries where they are currently located for assistance and guidance.

Several countres have condmned the attack that came just two days after three Saudi citizens were killed and several others injured in two separate attacks on the same airport on Thursday.

It is the deadliest in the Saudi kingdom since August 2015, when a suicide bombing by the jihadist group Daesh killed 15 people at a mosque in Abha, in the south of the country.