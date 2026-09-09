AJA Newsbites – September 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Jong-sang, a leading Korean painter who modernized traditional Korean art, died on September 8 at 88. He was widely known for painting Shin Saimdang on South Korea’s 50,000-won banknote and her son, Confucian scholar Yi I, on the 5,000-won note.

Born in Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do in 1938, Lee studied painting at Seoul National University and became the youngest recommended artist at Korea’s national art exhibition after winning special prizes for three consecutive years. He regarded tradition as a starting point for new creation, experimenting with materials and techniques while exploring Korean nature and spirituality.

Lee also produced official portraits of historical figures, including Goguryeo King Gwanggaeto, Wonhyo, Ureuk and Jang Bogo. From 1977, he regularly visited Dokdo and promoted a cultural movement devoted to the islets. He later taught at Seoul National University and directed its museum.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Ambassador to South Korea Khuon Phonrattanak met with Nonsan Mayor Baek Seong-hyeon at Nonsan City Hall in Chungcheongnam-do Province to forge closer bilateral ties.

During the meeting on September 5, the ambassador requested Nonsan’s expertise in modernizing Cambodia’s agricultural sector, particularly regarding industrial crops like rice and cashew nuts, alongside potential support for introducing advanced strawberry cultivation techniques. He also proposed strengthening academic and professional collaboration between Konyang University and the Military University of Cambodia. Mayor Baek outlined his vision to develop Nonsan into a thriving hub for both military and agricultural industries during his second term.

Both leaders concluded by discussing broader cooperative strategies between the Cambodian Embassy and Nonsan City, highlighting a shared commitment to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Cambodian nationals living in the region.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman has assumed the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The formal ceremony was held at UN Headquarters in New York on September 8. With his assumption of office, Bangladesh regained the post of UNGA president for the first time in four decades, since Humayun Rashid Choudhury presided over the 41st session in 1986–1987.

Rahman will lead the UN’s highest representative and multilateral forum for a one-year term. The 81st session opens under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All.”

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan and China have concluded 14 years of negotiations and signed an intergovernmental agreement on ensuring security and maintaining law and order at the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation. The document was signed in Beijing during a visit by Kazakh Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov.

According to Shyngys Alekeshev, an official representative of Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry, the agreement establishes a clear legal framework for cooperation between the competent authorities of both countries. It provides for information exchange, crime prevention and a coordinated response to security incidents.

The agreement is particularly significant for Khorgos, a major platform for Kazakhstan-China border cooperation through which large numbers of people and goods pass daily. Improved coordination between law enforcement agencies is expected to strengthen security and reduce potential conflicts.

For Kazakhstan, the agreement also carries significant economic implications. A safer and more efficiently managed border can support trade, tourism and logistics. The signing also reflects the two countries’ commitment to strengthening the institutional foundation of their strategic partnership.

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