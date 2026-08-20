AJA Newsbites – August 20, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Korean won strengthened sharply against the U.S. dollar on Aug. 19, with the exchange rate falling below 1,400 won for the first time in 11 months. The won closed daytime trading at 1,397.7 per dollar, down 14.1 won from the previous session. It was the first sub-1,400 close since Sept. 29 last year. The rate opened at 1,413.3 before steadily declining and slipping below 1,400 around noon. The move was driven largely by a weaker dollar as expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would refrain from raising interest rates next month. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, also fell below 100. Dollar selling by South Korean exporters provided additional support for the won, as companies increasingly convert their foreign-currency earnings throughout the month rather than concentrating sales at month-end.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Malaysian passport has been ranked the fourth strongest in the world, with holders granted visa-free, visa-on-arrival or electronic travel authorisation access to 174 destinations. According to data published by independent platform Passport Reports, Malaysia’s passport is the second strongest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the third strongest in Asia. It said the Malaysian passport scored a Global Mobility Score of 174, granting holders access to 87.9 per cent of the 199 countries evaluated without requiring a traditional visa in advance. Of these, 121 destinations, or 61.1 per cent, offer Malaysians visa-free entry. These include most of Europe, as well as key international destinations such as Japan, China, Singapore, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and South Africa, the report said on Wednesday, Aug. 19, as quoted by New Straits Times. It added that 45 destinations offer visa-on-arrival or simplified entry procedures, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, India, Maldives and South Sudan. The report also noted that Malaysian passport holders have access to eight destinations via electronic travel authorisation or equivalent digital systems, including the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and Seychelles. Only 24 destinations, or 12.1 per cent of those assessed, require Malaysian passport holders to obtain a traditional visa or prior approval before travel. These include the United States, Canada, North Korea, China’s neighbouring nations such as Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as several African nations.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) reached more than US$28 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 22.95% from the same period last year. According to a report by the Ministry of Commerce this week, from January to July 2026, Cambodia exported goods worth US$6.41 billion to RCEP members, up 11%, while imports from RCEP member countries increased by nearly 27% to $21.85 billion. The RCEP, an initiative of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is currently the world’s leading free trade agreement, involving 15 countries – including the 10 ASEAN member states, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. ASEAN has 11 member countries in Southeast Asia (including Timor-Leste as a member-in-principle) — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste. In 2025, Cambodia’s trade in goods with RCEP partner countries was worth US$40.23 billion, an increase of 16.26% compared to 2024.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The Government of Pakistan announced that efforts to expedite the release of 10 Pakistanis held by Somali pirates have been intensified. The National Assembly was assured that diplomatic and administrative efforts would be stepped up for the recovery of the abducted Pakistanis. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated that 17 individuals are currently in the custody of Somali pirates, including 10 Pakistanis, and a ransom of $3 million has been demanded for their release. MQM leader Farooq Sattar informed the House that following this incident, Somali pirates have seized four additional ships, turning the situation into an international crisis. PPP leader Abdul Qadir Patel remarked that five months have passed since the abduction, asking how much longer it would take before action is taken.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At least nine people died in a massive fire at a residential hotel in the New Market area of Kolkata, India, late on the night of August 18. Eight of them are reportedly Bangladeshi nationals. It is learnt that six more people were injured in the fire incident and are being treated at a local hospital. All the casualties had gone to India for medical treatment. Witnesses said that a fire broke out in a room of the hotel at around 2 a.m. Within moments, the fire spread to several rooms. Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade and disaster management forces reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. Firefighters rescued nine people from inside the hotel in an unconscious state and took them to the hospital, where they were declared dead. Six men, two women and a child are among the deceased. According to the initial police assessment, thick smoke, along with fire, may have been one of the main causes of the fatalities. The police have not yet officially confirmed the identities of the deceased, and the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, though a short circuit is being investigated as a possible cause. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid said that the bodies of the Bangladeshis killed in the fire will be repatriated as soon as possible.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

From January to June 2026, Uzbekistan’s non-observed economy reached 245.5 trillion soums, or approximately $20.8 billion, accounting for 22.9% of GDP, UzNews.uz reported. Households and individuals accounted for the largest share at 165.5 trillion soums ($14 billion), equivalent to 15.4% of GDP. Another 80 trillion soums ($6.8 billion), or 7.5% of GDP, came from the hidden economy. Agriculture, forestry and fisheries had the highest share of non-observed activity at 60.5%, followed by services at 23%, construction at 17.8%, and industry at 6.7%. Uzbekistan’s total GDP reached 1,072.7 trillion soums ($90.7 billion) in the first half of 2026, growing 8.5% year on year. The non-observed economy also includes activities difficult to capture statistically, such as household production. Reducing the shadow economy and encouraging formal employment could expand the tax base, improve transparency and strengthen economic planning, particularly in agriculture.

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