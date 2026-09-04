AJA Newsbites – September 4, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea is considering deploying non-combat military assets to the Strait of Hormuz, including the Navy’s Soyang-class combat support ship and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft. The plan, reportedly under discussion with Washington, could require 150 personnel and would mark the first U.S.-requested overseas deployment since the Zaytun Unit was sent to Iraq in 2004. Seoul says no final decision has been made, and any deployment would require review by the National Security Council and parliamentary approval. The move comes amid intensified U.S.-Iran tensions and repeated pressure from President Donald Trump for South Korea to contribute to security efforts. Officials appear to favor logistics and surveillance missions rather than combat roles, seeking to support freedom of navigation while limiting escalation. Debate is expected over legality, alliance obligations, and risks to Korean interests.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Ambassador to France Luy David revealed on September 1 that a Thai ambassador attempted to use a third-country diplomat to persuade him against raising the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute at the upcoming 20th Francophonie Summit, which Cambodia will host in November.

“How ridiculous! … I replied clearly: Your country has invaded my country and even tried to distort the truth by turning black into white and white into black,” David wrote on his Facebook page.

The ambassador stated that as a Cambodian diplomat, he has a fundamental duty to protect national interests, defend the truth, and make it clear to the international community who the aggressor and victim are. “There is simply no reason for me to remain silent,” he added.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma met with Sajod Hamidi, CEO of the Iranian company Sangob, in Dushanbe to discuss the current state and future prospects of energy cooperation.

Particular attention was given to the Sangtuda-2 Hydroelectric Power Plant, one of the most important joint energy projects between Tajikistan and Iran. Juma noted that the construction and operation of the plant represent a successful example of bilateral economic and energy cooperation. Sangob confirmed its readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation.

Iran played a major role in financing and constructing the plant, whose first unit was commissioned in 2011 and the second in 2014. The project demonstrated the potential for major infrastructure cooperation between the two countries and created a foundation for further energy partnerships.

For Tajikistan, continued cooperation with Iran can help attract investment, technology and expertise to its hydropower sector. For Iran, the partnership strengthens its economic presence in Central Asia. The project may support Tajikistan’s efforts to increase electricity generation and exports while strengthening long-term economic ties between Dushanbe and Tehran.

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