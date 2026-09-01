Saving Every Life Is a Victory for Humanity in Nepal

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty

DHAKA: Amidst the devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal, rescue operations by various organizations have set a rare example of hope.

Members of the Nepal Army have rescued twin children who were stranded in the flood-ravaged Rasua region. Video footage circulating on social media shows soldiers carrying the children to a safe place after the rescue, while female army personnel are taking care of them.

On the other hand, an army personnel can be seen rescuing a child from the flood-ravaged area of ​​Bhotekoshi and taking them to a safe place. Nepalese people have expressed their gratitude to the army and rescuers who are working tirelessly in such a situation.

Siblings search for missing parents

Observers believe that the devastating floods across the Nepal-Tibet (China) border region have created a serious humanitarian crisis. However, in the meantime, a viral video of a teenager holding his sister has highlighted the horror of the situation. The footage shows the battered teenager carrying his younger sister on his back, desperately searching for his missing parents. The video’s widespread coverage in global media has highlighted the devastating impact of the disaster on vulnerable populations.

A brave mother

A mother in flood-ravaged Nepal risked her life to save her two children as the floodwaters approached. She slipped while running, but quickly got up and grabbed her children to safety. This viral video highlights the bravery of a mother in the midst of the terrible floods.

Teacher’s timely decision saves over 1,640 students

Devastating flash floods also swept through Nepal’s Nuwakot district on August 26. Just minutes earlier, Rajendra Dawadi, the principal of Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School, helped save 1,643 students. Receiving a warning before the floodwaters and mud destroyed the school building, Dawadi ordered the evacuation of the school and moved the students to a safer place.

It is worth noting that the disaster on 26 August has caused widespread devastation across Nepal and Tibet. The former Chief Editor of The Rising Nepal newspaper in Kathmandu Bishnu Prasad Gautam told this correspondent that over 1,050 bodies were recovered and 6,000 houses of three districts were washed away as of September 1.

According to the latest reports, thousands of people still missing in the terrible floods. In addition, countless children have been separated from their families and thousands of people have been displaced. The Nepal Army and local volunteer groups are continuing emergency rescue operations tirelessly.