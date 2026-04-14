Dhaka Celebrates Bengali New Year 1433

A New Year procession ‘Baishakhi Shobhayatra’ in the capital Dhaka on 14 April.

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty

DHAKA: The Bangla New Year 1433 was celebrated on Tuesday (April 14) with colorful arrangements in capital Dhaka and various parts of Bangladesh.

On this day, the entire capital’s residents were united in this festival of musical programmes, fairs and Baisakhi processions. They welcomed the new year from various places with joy and celebration.

Before the dawn broke in the capital, the ‘Hazaro Kanthe Barshavaran’ program began at Rabindra Sarobar in Dhanmondi. Artists from different parts of the country participated in it.

Meanwhile, on the first morning of the Bangla New Year, more than a hundred artists performed new year songs at the Ramna Batamul in the capital. And this is how the Bangla New Year 1433 was welcomed. Visitors started coming from early morning to see this event of the new year. At one point, the Batamul courtyard was filled to the brim with people. Everyone was mesmerized by this celebration of the Bengali New Year.

On this day one of the main attractions of the New Year, the Baisakhi procession, was taken out in a colorful arrangement. The procession started from the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Dhaka University in the morning. The motto of this year’s Baisakhi procession was ‘Unity of the New Year, Resurgence of Democracy.’ Everyone participated in the procession and wished for peace and prosperity.

More than a hundred artists performed new year songs in the capital Dhaka on 14 April.

On the other hand, another new year procession ‘Mongal Shobhayatra’ was taken out in the capital from Dhanmondi area. This festive gathering brings a message of unity among everyone in the new year. They hope that the new year will bring happiness, peace and prosperity.