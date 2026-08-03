Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul hosts first-ever UIM F1H2O World Championship Grand Prix in Central Asia

By Nurzhan Kasmalieva

ISSYK-KUL LAKE: The inaugural UIM F1H2O World Championship round ever to be held in Central Asia concluded on Sunday at Issyk-Kul Lake, marking a milestone for both the region and the international powerboat racing series.

The Kyrgyzstan Grand Prix, held from July 31 to Aug. 2, brought together 18 of the world’s leading Formula 1 powerboat drivers representing 13 countries: Australia, Canada, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

After three days of qualifying sessions and racing, Shaun Torrente claimed victory in the Grand Prix, securing the top spot on the podium following the final race.

The championship attracted thousands of spectators to the shores of Issyk-Kul, one of the world’s largest alpine lakes, where fans gathered to watch one of the most prestigious competitions in international powerboat racing.

The event also set a new benchmark for the championship. Situated at an altitude of 1,607 meters (5,272 feet) above sea level, Issyk-Kul became the highest-altitude venue ever to host a round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship. The elevation created unique technical and environmental conditions for teams, engineers, and drivers.

The official opening ceremony on Aug. 1 was attended by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov together with the presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Addressing participants and guests, Zhaparov described the event as an important milestone for Kyrgyzstan, noting that the country was hosting a round of the Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship for the first time.

“Hosting a championship of this level is a great honor for our country. It reflects Kyrgyzstan’s growing international profile and represents an important step in expanding international cooperation through sport,” the president said.

He also highlighted the attendance of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, describing their participation as a symbol of regional friendship and cooperation.

Formula 1 H2O is the premier international category of single-seater powerboat racing sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM). The championship visits venues across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia each season.

Organizers said hosting the series at Issyk-Kul reflects growing international interest in Central Asia as a destination for major sporting events while supporting the development of tourism and international sports cooperation in the region.

The next round of the 2026 UIM F1H2O World Championship is scheduled to take place in Shanghai, China.