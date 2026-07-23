AJA Newsbites – July 23, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A proposal by South Gyeongsang Province’s Office of Education has sparked debate in South Korea. Schools were advised to use the word “guardian” instead of “mother” and “father” in some documents, with education officials explaining the recommendation was meant to be inclusive of children from diverse family backgrounds — including single-parent, remarried, adoptive, and grandparent-led families.

However, many parents argued that replacing familiar family terms with an official substitute was unnecessary, and the proposal was later withdrawn following public criticism. The debate highlights a broader issue seen in many countries: how to make language more inclusive while preserving traditional expressions. It also illustrates that simple words like “mother” and “father” carry emotional and cultural meanings that extend well beyond their dictionary definitions.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Police have dismantled an online gambling syndicate operating under the guise of legitimate businesses, including a computer company, following raids on 19 premises across the Klang Valley that led to 161 arrests.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director M. Kumar said the suspects, detained during Op Soga XI on Thursday, July 16, comprised 106 men and 55 women — including six foreigners — aged between 19 and 62. Speaking at a press conference at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters on Wednesday, July 22, Kumar said five local men among those arrested are believed to be company directors and shareholders linked to the syndicate, with one suspected of being the mastermind.

Police seized 182 desktop computers, 137 laptops, 152 mobile phones, and other equipment believed to have been used to operate and promote online gambling activities. The operation was carried out by the Bukit Aman CID with assistance from the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor CID contingents and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Initial investigations found that the syndicate developed its own application and promoted it to customers in Malaysia and abroad, allowing them to place bets on football matches and other forms of online gambling. At its peak during the World Cup, the syndicate handled betting credit transactions worth approximately RM27 million (about 9.99 billion won) per day, with the highest volumes recorded from the second week of the tournament onwards.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ambassador to South Korea Khuon Phonrattanak met with Korean Air Vice President and CEO Woo Kee-hong at Korean Air headquarters in Seoul on Monday, July 20, to exchange views on recent developments in air travel between Cambodia and South Korea.

The ambassador noted that Korean Air has played an important role in Cambodia’s aviation sector, connecting Phnom Penh to Seoul and major US cities including New York, Boston, and Washington D.C. He expressed hope that Korean Air would continue to maintain and expand its aviation presence in Cambodia as Korea’s leading airline.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has assured the ready-made garment industry of all necessary government support and instructed relevant authorities to remove obstacles hindering the sector’s progress.

The Prime Minister made the assurances during a meeting with a delegation from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, July 22. BGMEA representatives highlighted various existing problems and challenges facing the garment industry, and presented short and long-term proposals and demands for the sector’s development.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The Government of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Wildberries marketplace, is providing assistance to citizens affected by drone attacks on the company’s logistics facilities in Russia in the second half of July 2026. The incidents resulted in casualties among Kyrgyz employees, damage to warehouse infrastructure, and financial losses.

Wildberries is one of Russia’s largest e-commerce platforms and an important gateway for Kyrgyz entrepreneurs seeking access to the Russian market. Thousands of sellers from Kyrgyzstan use the marketplace to sell textiles, clothing, household goods, and other products from small and medium-sized businesses.

Following the incidents, Kyrgyz government agencies established cooperation with Wildberries representatives to assess the consequences and provide assistance to those affected. Discussions include possible compensation for damages, restoration of sellers’ operations, and protection of the interests of entrepreneurs whose goods were damaged or lost.

The situation has highlighted the importance of developing support mechanisms for e-commerce participants, as digital platforms are becoming a key tool for promoting Kyrgyz products abroad. Joint efforts by the government and business community aim to maintain entrepreneurial confidence and further expand Kyrgyzstan’s export potential through international marketplaces.

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