AJA Newsbites – July 22, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

World No. 1 Go player Shin Jin-seo defeated top AI program KataGo 2-1 after losing the opening game. Playing with a two-stone handicap, Shin relied on his own style rather than mimicking AI moves. The victory highlighted that human creativity, judgment, and adaptability remain powerful strengths even in the AI era.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has rejected claims by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow that Cambodia’s decision to pursue compulsory conciliation under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) has “closed the door” to talks on the land border, calling the assertion “simply not true.”

In a spokesperson’s statement on Monday, July 21, the ministry said: “The maritime boundary and the land boundary are governed by different legal frameworks and different bilateral mechanisms. Cambodia’s recourse to UNCLOS concerns the maritime border alone.”

The statement added that UNCLOS is itself an agreed and peaceful means for resolving maritime disputes, and its use “should reassure rather than cause concern of a neighbour genuinely committed to the rule of international law.” It said Cambodia’s use of UNCLOS cannot credibly be treated as grounds for suspending unrelated work on demarcating the land boundary through the Joint Border Committee, as already agreed under the Memorandum of Understanding of June 14, 2000, and reaffirmed in the ceasefire of December 27 last year.

Cambodia called on Thailand to stop creating pretexts for deliberate delays and to return in good faith to the demarcation process both countries have already agreed to. The ministry noted that this call is echoed well beyond the region, with the international community expecting Thailand to respect the 1962 and 2013 International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgments on the Temple of Preah Vihear and to delimit the land boundary in accordance with the 1904 and 1907 treaties, as expressly reaffirmed in the 2000 MOU.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh will participate in 50 international trade fairs across 27 countries in the 2026-27 fiscal year to create new investment and export opportunities, following approval by the Export Promotion Bureau’s board of directors at a meeting on Tuesday, July 21.

The meeting, chaired by Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, approved the international trade fair calendar, covering 12 priority sectors. Muktadir said initiatives have been taken to create a business-friendly environment to attract new investment in the Bangladesh economy, with results expected to become visible within the next two to three months.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagasspayev announced plans to further expand automobile production at a government meeting on July 21, 2026. According to the minister, around 457 billion tenge (about $1 billion) in investments have been attracted to the country’s automotive industry over the past five years.

In 2025, Kazakhstan produced more than 171,000 vehicles, an 18% increase from the previous year. The positive trend has continued in 2026, with 94,400 cars manufactured in the first six months — 35% higher than the same period last year. The government’s target for this year is to increase production by 11% to reach 190,000 vehicles.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260722 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN