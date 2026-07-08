Pakistan: One Husband, Thousands of Wives

AI-generated image widely circulating across social media platforms mocks the loop in in the official family tree registry

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Pakistan’s largest social safety net, has recently come under intense parliamentary scrutiny following the presentation of the Auditor General of Pakistan’s report.

While budget sessions typically revolve around taxation and macroeconomic indicators, the spotlight shifted drastically when lawmakers exposed massive anomalies within the BISP database.

The most startling revelation involved a severe system loophole where a single computerized national identity card (CNIC) was found linked as the “husband” to over 5,000 female beneficiaries in the official family tree registry.

In tandem with this controversy, an AI-generated image has been widely circulating across social media platforms. The image depicts a man in traditional attire seated regally in front of rows of hundreds of women, captioned with the text ‘5558 WIVES.’

This viral phenomenon acts as a direct, exaggerated satirical response from the public, mocking the vulnerabilities of state databases and the systemic corruption exposed by the audit.

During the recent budget session, opposition members took the government to task over the Auditor General’s report. Parliamentarians highlighted a profound lack of synchronization between BISP’s National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

This gap reportedly allowed fraudulent actors to manipulate family trees, assigning thousands of distinct female beneficiaries to one male identity card to clear them for financial disbursements.

According to audit authorities, the total irregularities and data discrepancies within the program amount to nearly 25 billion Pakistani rupees.

A significant portion of these funds was wrongfully routed to individuals who were either government employees themselves or whose spouses were illegally drawing assistance. The realization that thousands of “wives” were systematically tied to a single profile provided the perfect fodder for citizens to joke that the state was effectively funding an impossibly massive household.

“The viral joke about a single man possessing 5,558 wives under the BISP database exposes a painful reality regarding departmental negligence and data manipulation. It transitions from a mere internet meme into a stark illustration of national treasury plundering.”

Digital governance and economic experts argue that an anomaly of this scale cannot be dismissed as a routine data-entry error. Under BISP regulations, financial aid is strictly mandated for the female head of an eligible household, requiring her husband’s CNIC to be verified through NADRA’s database to map the family structure.

To bypass these socio-economic filters, corrupt agents and networks recurrently utilized a single male identity token to force fraudulent profiles through the registration pipeline. This is not the first instance of institutional bypass within the safety net; previous investigations revealed thousands of government officials illicitly securing funds meant for the impoverished.

The “multi-wife” data corruption poses a renewed challenge for BISP management, contradicting official narratives that biometric verification and digital wallets have entirely streamlined the process.