AJA Newsbites – July 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Climate change is reshaping South Korea’s seafood industry as rising sea temperatures in the East Sea increase catches of Pacific bluefin tuna. Dongwon Industries began supplying fresh domestic tuna to major retailers and online stores last month and plans to distribute about 300 tonnes this year — roughly one-third of last year’s total domestic catch.

Until now, tuna sashimi in Korea was almost entirely made from frozen fish caught in distant oceans. Improved logistics now allow freshly caught tuna from waters off Busan to be processed and delivered nationwide within hours, preserving its texture and flavour. Fresh tuna is regarded as a premium product, and sales at major retailers are rising rapidly.

While climate change poses serious environmental challenges, it is also transforming fisheries and creating unexpected opportunities for Korea’s seafood market.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A total of 242,093 undocumented migrants from 112 countries have been repatriated under Malaysia’s Migrant Repatriation Programme between May 19, 2025, and June 2026, Deputy Home Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah told Parliament on Wednesday, July 8.

Shamsul said the repatriated individuals accounted for the vast majority of the 264,961 foreigners who registered for the voluntary return initiative. He said the Immigration Department has adopted a holistic approach to address issues involving refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented foreigners, encompassing intensified enforcement operations, compliance monitoring, the repatriation programme, and strategic collaboration with enforcement agencies.

“From January 1 to June 15 this year, the Immigration Department carried out 5,430 enforcement operations nationwide, involving the inspection of 76,681 individuals,” he said in his winding-up speech on the debate on the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) 2024 Annual Report, as reported by the New Straits Times. The operations led to the arrest of 18,687 undocumented migrants for various offences under the Immigration Act.

Addressing public concern over areas with high concentrations of undocumented foreigners, Shamsul said the department had conducted 2,528 inspections at premises employing foreign workers, educational institutions, business centres, wholesale markets, and residential areas. “This approach aims to detect and eradicate any violations of pass conditions, as well as the abuse of immigration facilities by both foreign nationals and employers,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia exported more than 630,000 tonnes of rice to international markets in the first half of 2026, through 60 exporting companies to 64 destinations.

According to the Cambodian Rice Federation, exports totalled 630,319 tonnes, comprising: 179,828 tonnes worth $121.73 million to 32 European countries; 170,483 tonnes worth $99.67 million to China, Hong Kong, and Macau; 228,780 tonnes worth $98.90 million to five ASEAN countries; and 51,228 tonnes worth $46.80 million to 24 other destinations including Africa, the Middle East, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

By rice type, fragrant rice accounted for 59.81%, followed by long-grain white rice at 22.58%, broken rice at 14.35%, parboiled rice at 1.82%, organic rice at 1.24%, and other types at 0.2%.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At least five more people have been killed in a fresh landslide at the Ukhia Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, amid continued heavy rains.

A section of a hill collapsed onto a madrasa in the camp on Wednesday, July 8, afternoon, killing five students. Some of the injured were rescued from the rubble and taken to hospital, according to Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) officials. The fire service and local residents launched rescue operations, though the death toll is feared to rise as more than 30 students were inside the madrasa at the time.

The latest fatalities come after eight Rohingyas were killed in separate landslides at the same camp on Sunday, July 4, during heavy rainfall, with several others injured.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari held talks in Cholpon-Ata, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. A joint statement on expanding bilateral cooperation was signed following the meeting.

The leaders discussed measures to deepen political dialogue and boost cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, tourism, energy, agriculture, and the halal industry. They also emphasised the importance of increasing business contacts through forums, exhibitions, and B2B meetings.

The talks are significant for Kyrgyzstan as they support Bishkek’s efforts to diversify its foreign economic relations and strengthen links with South Asia. Closer cooperation with Pakistan offers opportunities to expand trade, develop regional transport corridors connecting Central and South Asia, and promote joint projects in logistics, energy, agriculture, and food security.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260709 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN