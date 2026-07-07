AJA Newsbites – July 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Byung-tae, vice chair of South Korea’s Regulatory Reform Committee, resigned on July 6 after the presidential office urged him to step down over controversial remarks describing the 1980 Gwangju Democratization Movement as becoming a “sacred ground.”

The dispute stemmed from comments he made defending a high school baseball team’s cheer that resulted in disciplinary action. Although Lee initially refused to resign, he accepted the recommendation, saying he did not want to burden the government.

In a social media statement, Lee maintained that no group should impose its “sacred values” on others and warned that allowing those in power to define the boundaries of free expression could lead to totalitarianism. While acknowledging that his comments intensified political tensions, he insisted his intention was to defend freedom of expression rather than provoke division.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia is in talks with Thailand and China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) to establish a land route for exporting local durians to China, a move expected to reduce logistics costs and expand market access.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to support durian growers, particularly amid a current supply glut following a simultaneous durian season across several states.

“The Thai agriculture minister has met me, and we will discuss how to facilitate exports to China via land and rail routes. We are currently in intensive discussions with Thailand and GACC,” he told Bernama after meeting residents in Masai Lama, Johor Baru, on Monday, July 6.

He stressed that land transport is expected to be more cost-efficient than current air freight methods, and that the initiative would open up opportunities to reach smaller cities in China — each estimated to have around two million residents — representing significant market potential.

He added that the simultaneous durian season across Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Johor, and Pahang has increased supply, putting downward pressure on farm-gate prices, though consumers are now enjoying premium varieties such as Musang King and Black Thorn at lower prices.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence spokesperson said on Monday, July 6, that four Cambodian personnel were wounded by an explosive device during a patrol operation in Oddar Meanchey province on Saturday, July 5.

“At approximately 12:35 PM, our forces were conducting a patrol operation in the cashew plantation area in Chouk Kruos village, Thma Don village, Kouk Mon commune, Banteay Ampil district, Oddar Meanchey province, when they encountered a patrol from the Royal Thai Armed Forces operating on the other side of the barbed wire fence. Shortly after both patrols had passed one another, an explosive device detonated behind our patrol, wounding four Cambodian personnel with shrapnel injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The frontline Command Post and expert teams are conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, she added.

Cambodia reaffirmed its commitment to fully implementing the Joint Statement of the Third Special Meeting of the Cambodia–Thailand General Border Committee, the Joint Declaration on the Peace Agreement between Cambodia and Thailand signed last October, and all other relevant agreements, with the aim of ensuring rapid recovery, restoration of normalcy, and lasting peace and stability.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At least nine people, including women and children, have died in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall at Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhia and in Cox’s Bazar city.

The landslides occurred at four locations — the Balukhali, Kutupalong, and Jamtali refugee camps in Ukhia, and an area in Cox’s Bazar city — from Sunday night to Monday morning, July 6. Several others were injured. The Fire Service, camp administration, and Rohingya volunteers conducted rescue operations throughout the night.

Local authorities warned that further landslides may occur on hillsides if rainfall continues, and said residents in high-risk areas are being evacuated to safe shelters.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and Turkey have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening law enforcement cooperation following talks in Ankara between Kyrgyz Ambassador Ruslan Kazakbaev, Interior Ministry representative Manas Amanbaev, and Ali Fidan, Head of Turkey’s Main Security Directorate, according to the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in public security, protecting citizens’ rights, and expanding coordination between law enforcement agencies. Particular attention was given to training Kyrgyz police officers in Turkey and broadening joint educational programmes covering cybercrime, extremism, drug trafficking, and public order.

The discussions underscore the growing strategic importance of Kyrgyz-Turkish security cooperation as both countries face increasingly complex transnational threats. Closer institutional ties and professional exchanges are expected to strengthen operational capabilities and improve regional efforts to combat organised crime and other cross-border security challenges.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain’s High Criminal Court held its first hearing in a national security case involving 19 individuals accused of belonging to a terrorist organisation linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Of the 19 accused, 11 are in custody and eight remain at large. They are charged with undermining national unity, attempting to alter Bahrain’s constitutional system, and obstructing state authorities from fulfilling their duties.

The court heard that the individuals attempted to control places of worship and community centres to incite opposition to Bahrain’s governance and promote anti-security activities. The Public Prosecution added that their actions supported Iran’s supreme leader and the ideology of the Iranian state.

Investigations revealed that the individuals collected funds and some maintained contact with the IRGC to carry out actions including incitement to violence, riots, and acts of sabotage in Bahrain.

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