AJA Newsbites – July 4, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung has sent a condolence wreath to People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk following a bereavement in Jang’s family, presidential officials said. Lee reportedly instructed his staff to ensure the gesture was made, and a presidential aide is expected to deliver a personal message of sympathy.

Officials said the president believes that respect for the leader of the main opposition party should be maintained regardless of political disagreements. Jang temporarily suspended public activities after the family bereavement on July 1 and had not widely disclosed the news.

Since taking office, President Lee has met Jang twice. The two have recently clashed over the June 3 local election ballot shortage, with Jang publicly demanding direct talks — making the president’s condolences a notable bipartisan gesture.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Thai government has handed over 650,000 baht (about RM80,000, about 30.32 million won) as compensation to one of the two Malaysians injured in a bomb blast in Tak Bai, Narathiwat.

Narathiwat Governor Bunchuay Homyamyen presented the compensation cheque to Muhammad Yusri Udin at a ceremony at the Sungai Golok Customs Office on the evening of July 3. The compensation was provided under a Thai government fund for property damage and assistance to victims of security incidents.

“The Thai government is deeply concerned about incidents like this and is committed to providing the necessary assistance not only to Malaysians but also to other foreign tourists who fall victim to such attacks,” Bunchuay said. He added that security agencies, particularly in southern Thailand, have been instructed to tighten security measures to ensure public safety. He noted this was the first such incident this year and expressed hope it would not recur. Yusri, accompanied by friends, thanked the Thai government for its concern and assistance.

Earlier, Yusri and the other injured Malaysian, Abdullah Syarapi Abd Rahman, had each separately received 10,000 baht (RM1,300, about 463,000 won) and 50,000 baht (about RM6,500, about 2.3 million won) in compensation for their injuries. The two were injured on Monday, June 30, when a roadside bomb exploded beneath a culvert along Highway 42 in Kampung Phrai Wan near Tak Bai.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ambassador to South Korea Khuon Phon Rattanak met with Asiana Airlines CEO Song Bo-young at the airline’s headquarters in Seoul on Thursday, July 3, to discuss ways to counter a recent decline in tourism and strengthen aviation cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting focused on promoting direct air connectivity between South Korea and Cambodia, with particular emphasis on launching direct flights to Siem Reap, home to the Angkor Wat temple complex. South Korean arrivals to Cambodia dropped sharply by 60% in early 2026, with ticket sales at Angkor Wat falling by more than 31%. Cambodian officials are moving quickly to lower travel barriers for international visitors in response.

The ambassador praised Asiana Airlines for its high-quality service and trusted reputation among Cambodian travellers, saying a dedicated route to Siem Reap would significantly support the recovery and expansion of Cambodia’s tourism sector.

To attract more foreign visitors, Cambodia launched a visa-free pilot programme for Chinese citizens from June 15 to October 15, 2026, alongside the “Visit Cambodia Green Season” campaign encouraging Chinese travellers to experience the country’s attractions during the rainy season.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Speaking at the 80th National Police Day ceremony on July 1, 2026, President Prabowo Subianto reaffirmed that sustainable economic growth depends on stability, public security, and legal certainty. He stressed that the law must protect all citizens equally and must never become a tool for political retaliation, discrimination, or the abuse of power.

At the same event, Indonesian National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo reported that police had uncovered 464 energy-related criminal cases in 2026, naming 594 suspects and confiscating large quantities of subsidised diesel fuel, Pertalite gasoline, and LPG cylinders. While the enforcement results demonstrate continued efforts to combat illegal energy distribution, analysts emphasise that long-term success will require addressing broader systemic issues — including subsidy governance, import management, procurement, distribution networks, and organised illicit practices that contribute to state losses and undermine public trust.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Turkish Trade Minister Professor Ömer Bolat welcomed Sharif at the airport, alongside Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid and officials from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both leaders will hold detailed discussions on all areas of Pakistan-Türkiye bilateral relations, with a focus on trade and investment cooperation. They will also exchange views on regional peace and security.

Sharif will address a business conference in Istanbul, highlighting investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones, energy, and IT, as well as other sectors including privatisation. Turkish business leaders, investors, and senior government officials will participate in the conference.

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