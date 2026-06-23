AJA Newsbites – June 23, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is considering raising the eligibility age for free subway rides from 65 to 70, while expanding transportation support for older citizens through bus fare subsidies.

The proposal follows discussions with the Seoul branch of the Korean Senior Citizens Association and will be reviewed through a public hearing open to citizens and experts. The city argues that transportation welfare should reflect changing demographics, longer life expectancy, and increased economic activity among seniors.

Savings generated by raising the subway benefit age would be redirected to support bus fares for residents aged 70 and older, particularly those who rely more on buses than subways. Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the goal is to strengthen practical mobility support for seniors while ensuring the long-term sustainability of Seoul’s transportation welfare system.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia received 2,874,084 air passengers in the first five months of 2026, a 6% decline compared to the same period last year, while air cargo increased significantly over the same period.

According to a report by the Cambodian Civil Aviation Secretariat, air cargo volume reached 38,951 tonnes, up 34% year-on-year. Sin Chansereyvutha, Secretary of State and spokesperson for Civil Aviation, said the divergence between rising cargo and falling passenger numbers is a key characteristic of Cambodia’s aviation sector in 2026. He noted that while passenger numbers declined, the surge in cargo reflects Cambodia’s economic activity and the needs of its production supply chains.

The spokesperson added that international airports handle 97.9% of the country’s total international cargo volume. As of June 2026, Cambodia’s international aviation network covers 18 countries and 46 cities, with 36 airlines operating 1,024 flights per week across three international airports.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s federal government has decided to abolish fuel subsidies nationwide, following a meeting of the National Steering Committee on Fuel Subsidy chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to an official statement, the committee decided to end fuel subsidies for motorcyclists and small farmers, as well as withdraw subsidies for public and freight transport. The subsidies had been provided across all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The statement noted that international fuel prices have fallen significantly, and that the benefit has already been passed on to consumers. The decision was made with the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Under the subsidy scheme, motorcycles, rickshaws, and 800cc vehicles had been receiving a subsidy of Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 per litre.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The Fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum concluded with the signing of 166 investment agreements totalling $43.1 billion, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Industry and Trade. The ministry said the results reflect a shift from general interest to concrete projects and long-term investment partnerships.

The total value of agreements has grown steadily in recent years — $11 billion in 2023, $26.6 billion in 2024, and $30.5 billion in 2025 — reaching $43.1 billion in 2026, nearly four times the 2023 figure. The number of signed documents remained broadly stable at 166, compared to 164 in 2023.

The forum attracted more than 10,400 participants, including 3,802 foreign delegates from 102 countries. A total of 3,145 representatives of companies and investment funds attended, with combined assets estimated at around $42 trillion. Government participation also rose sharply to 76 delegations, up from 26 a year earlier.

Discussions focused on energy, transport, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and industrial cooperation, spanning 79 events including panel sessions and business forums. Officials also highlighted work on the Foreign Investors’ Council and plans to develop the Tashkent International Financial Centre.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

A major explosion at QatarEnergy’s Barzan gas facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday, June 21, injured 54 people and left 18 missing, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said. A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched for the missing individuals.

The explosion and subsequent fire occurred during the recommissioning of operations at the facility, which supplies gas to the domestic market. Preliminary findings indicate the incident was caused by a technical malfunction. The ministry said there had been no hazardous leak or release of substances posing a threat to public safety.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260623 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN